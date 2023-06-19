Reimagined Cartier Baignoire watch is a fitting homage to the original
The new Cartier Baignoire watch nods to the brand’s design history
With its minimalist mood and simple silhouette, the reinterpreted Cartier Baignoire is part bangle, part watch, and references key moments in Cartier’s design history. Originally conceived in 1912, the Baignoire is commonly thought to take its name from the French word for bathtub, but it actually refers to VIP seats at the opera. ‘It was where the wealthy people sat,’ explains Pierre Rainero, Cartier’s image, style and heritage director. ‘There were six seats together, with a kind of barrier around them.’
The new Cartier Baignoire watch
Reinvented numerous times since its inception, today’s Cartier Baignoire subscribes to the poetry of reduction in its elegant play with precise geometrical forms. Designed to be worn as close to the wrist as possible, the flat face is a sleek foil for the contours of the bracelet. The design ‘is linked to our culture as a jeweller’, says Rainero. ‘When you’re a jeweller, [you are considering] the right fitting to the body, and beyond that, the way an object that you have on your body accompanies your movements, so it’s not a constraint, but, on the contrary, it adds magnificence to your movement. That is the key. This is the essence of being a jeweller, and in our way of creating watches, we always have it in mind – it’s second nature and obvious for us to stay true to it.’
The new watch stays faithful to the clean, gold form of the original. The emphasis on flawless fit results in an amalgamation of elemental shapes; to keep the case sitting as closely as possible to the wrist, the loop of the bangle was designed as a fluid circle in its own right, cutting a slender silhouette.
‘We had different proposals with different volumes, and that’s the thing – you can only decide when you have the prototype; it’s not something you decide on the basis of a drawing,’ Rainero adds. ‘You have to have a volume in your hand to realise the effect it will have. The curve is slightly different to the one on the case; it couldn’t be exactly the same. You should have the impression that it is flat on the wrist underneath the bracelet. That’s why the curve doesn’t go to the end – it’s a question of proportions.’
A version of this article appears in the Wallpaper* July 2023 issue, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Woven house invites its residents to be immersed in nature
Woven by Giles Miller Studio is a new home in the Kent coast, designed to bring together humans and nature
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Helsinki Biennial 2023 explores new horizons
Helsinki Biennial 2023, leading visitors on a trail across the city and Vallisaari island, considers new ways forward, for humans and the environment
By Louise Long • Published
-
Saint Laurent partners with Girard-Perregaux for first watchmaking foray
The Casquette 2.0 Saint Laurent 01, a collaboration between both brands, is limited to 100 pieces
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Hair jewellery to covet and collect
Today’s hair jewellery is both practical and pretty. We're pinning our hopes on these simple and elegant accessories
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Cherry picking: Grand Seiko’s new watch marks the beginning of spring
We’ve taken a shine to a pretty-in-pink Grand Seiko timepiece
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Watches and Wonders 2023: the highlights
Discover the best watches from Watches and Wonders 2023
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Cartier rethinks classic watch design in Watches and Wonders 2023 releases
Discover the new Cartier watches
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Watches and Wonders behind the scenes: building the world’s biggest watch fair
Discover how Watches and Wonders 2023, the year’s biggest horological event, is designed and built
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
‘Crown to Couture’: Kensington Palace unveils its largest ever exhibition
‘Crown to Couture’ at Kensington Palace, London, promises a dazzling delve into royal-court and red-carpet jewellery and dressing (5 April – 29 October 2023). Its curators tell us more
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Irene Neuwirth and Studio Shamshiri bring magical realism to New York
Fall down the whimsical rabbit hole of Irene Neuwirth’s new jewellery boutique on Madison Avenue
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Jewelled objects reveal the links between the great jewellery houses and interior designers
Precious metals and stones are not just for the body. Here, we reveal a story of parallel passions between two disciplines that results in jewelled objects for the home
By Creative direction: Caragh McKay and Nick Vinson • Published