Hair jewellery to covet and collect
Today’s hair jewellery is both practical and pretty. We're pinning our hopes on these simple and elegant accessories
Hair jewellery goes from functional accessory to chic adornment in the hands of jewellery designers, who imbue even the most practical pieces with an easy elegance. Barrettes, hair clips and jewelled pins in sleek shapes are a relaxed way to upgrade your look, spelling the end of bad hair days once and for all.
Deborah Blyth
Deborah Blyth brings her signature textured gold aesthetic to hair jewellery with the Oceanus hair slide. Eschewing a smooth form, it is delightfully tactile, making it the perfect piece for everyday wear.
Bar Jewellery
Bar Jewellery's new bridal collection imbues wedding day attire with a welcome elegance, with necklaces and earrings cutting distinctive swirling, sculptural silhouettes. We love this Triple Twist hair pin which will bring a touch of cool to a classic chignon.
barjewellery.com (opens in new tab)
Assael
Pearl jewellery brand Assael play with sculptural silhouettes in the Bubbles by Sean Gilson collection, with this hair jewellery piece making an offbeat way to bring a pearly luminescence to your look.
assael.com
Agmes
Sculptural forms unite with sensual references in the hands of New York-based jewellery brand Agmes, who draw on surreal motifs in their offbeat collection of hair jewellery, perfectly encapsulated in the Dali hair clip in sterling silver.
agmesnyc.com (opens in new tab)
Elhanati x Khaite
Elahanti have collaborated with fashion brand Khaite on a six-piece collection which infuses minimalist forms with a Scandi cool. Pieces, which encompass belts, brooches, a barette and a pair of earrings, are crafted from 24-carat gold-coated silver and playfully rethink traditional latticework in a nod to chic Art Deco design codes.
elhanati.com
The Beatriz
Valentina Giammarco brings a brilliantly bold psychedelic edge to her newest collection of hair jewellery, which draws curving shapes in fabrics more commonly associated with couture, such as tulle and crinoline. Whther in pastel, neon, or any shade in between, these pieces will bring a fun edge to everyday attire.
thebeatriz.com
Alison Lou
Hair jewellery is fun in the hands of Alison Chemla of Alison Lou, who builds on last year's heart jelly clips with a colourful new collection. The Cocktail Hair Barrette laces candy-coloured crystal gemstones in enamel for a bold take on the trend which will take you through the festive season and beyond.
alisonlou.com
EN Studio
EN Studio make their delicate hair jewellery pieces in New York, hand-carving unique slabs of rock quartz and teetering them on sterling silver pins for ethereal and romantic accessories. Add to a contemporary chignon for an easy understated elegance.
enstudionyc.com (opens in new tab)
S_S.IL
South Korean jewellery brand S_S.IL have mastered the art of minimalist and wearable jewellery, an ethos they have now extended to their first hair jewellery collection. Barrettes, headbands and scrunchies weave patterns of gold, silver and pearls into pieces which will add a dressed-up edge to basics. Wear a few at a time for maximum impact.
s_s.il
Julietta
Julietta use upcycled vintage fabrics for hair jewellery both sustainable and fun, with materials including Celine scarves and vivid cabochons. Available in a plethora of bright colours and cast in playfully oversized silhouettes, this is jewellery to get your head around.
shopjulietta.com
Rosy Collective
Rosy Colllective's hair jewellery encompass simple design codes, drawing simple lines in gold-plated brass. This piece comes in a set of three, differently sized so you can choose whether to hold back an errant strand or a whole ponytail.
rosycollective.com
Misho hair jewellery
Misho brings a bold joy to functional items – its earrings for AirPods are useful and fun – and it applies the same philosophy to hair jewellery. Whether winding around neat knots or clipping into casual plaits, the brand’s hair jewellery in vibrant gold is just as playful as its more traditional adornments.
mishodesigns.com (opens in new tab)
Ariana Boussard-Reifel
New York-based jeweller Ariana Boussard-Reifel crafts undulating hair jewels in brass or sterling silver. Designed to coil around a neat bun at the nape of the neck, pin back loose waves or slip into a half-up half-down style, her pieces will bring an elegance to everyday style.
Deborah Pagani
Hair pins have come a long way since the bobby pins of old, disguised in the hair – no longer something to hide, they are now carefully considered and made to be shown off. Deborah Pagani’s Dp Pin comes in gold, rose, silver or black. Strong enough to hold a thick head of hair and chic enough for an evening chignon, these gleaming pieces are as pretty as they are practical.
Birgit Toke Tauka Frietman
Jewellery designer Birgit Toke Tauka Frietman has collaborated with Robyn Smith for sculptural hair adornments. The pieces marry the recycled silver with which Smith commonly works and the pressed Highland horn – a by-product of the meat industry – that Frietman favours. These designs add a playful zigzag to a simple silhouette, keeping the focus on sustainable materials.
Patcharavipa
Patcharavipa Bodiratnangkura’s fine jewellery celebrates the sensuality of gold and her hand-crafted design, a philosophy she carries through to hair jewellery. The scalloped edges of the Rose hairclip in brass rethink an everyday essential, which is given a pop with a subtle emerald.
