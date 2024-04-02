Emerging jewellery designers to get to know
These independent, emerging jewellery designers and brands, from New York to Paris, are firmly on our radar
Emerging jewellery designers – denied the usual platform and supportive community that usually greets a debuting brand – have been discovering unexpected inspirations for sculptural jewels in gold, pearl and resin. The result is a host of new talents who are exploring sensual and playful concepts in jewellery, showing the benefits of all those extra hours put in at the workbench. Here, we present the new jewellery designers exploring both sustainable and comtemporary methods who we are looking forward to seeing more of this year.
Héloïse & Abélard
As the first Parisian jewellery house to use secondhand diamonds, Héloïse & Abélard is putting a thoughtful spin on jewellery design.
Founder Héloïse Schapiro brings more than a decade of experience in the Place Vendôme to jewels which encompass a relaxed fluidity, describing her design aesthetic as having a ‘joyful disorder’: ‘asymmetry, a vintage style, easy to wear, modern but timeless and romantic’. She adds: ‘I play with diamond forms and dimensions to create rhythmed arrangements. My inspiration comes mainly from geometric abstraction and the work of essential figures of abstraction such as Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Theo van Doesburg. I also love Italian designers such as Ettore Sottsass.
heloise-abelard-joaillerie.com
Angharad
British jeweller Meghan Griffiths of Angharad creates her pieces in reclaimed gold and silver from her east London studio. She unites traditional methods including lost wax casting and smithing with the ancient Welsh mythical Mabinogion texts which inspire her to create textured pieces which are both sensual and magical in their curved forms.
angharadstudio.com
TiniCoterie
London-based brand TiniCoterie was founded last year by Inti Yeung, who focuses on organic lines and sensual curves for understated and beautiful jewellery. The Roll'a Pearl collection adds a playful edge to everyday adornments by setting pearls into bars for earrings, rings and necklaces which are just made to be played with.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Megan Brown
Yorkshire-born Megan Brown draws on her family's history in the textile industry for her collection, Woven, which knits sterling silver and gold together for flowing, tactile pieces. In her hands, metal becomes as soft and pliant as fabric, whether coiled into elegant hoops or thickly spun around the finger.
Nigel O'Reilly
Nigel O'Reilly crafts his high jewellery from his base in Mayo, in the west of Ireland. Nigel's background as a precision engineer and diamond setter informs his architectural jewels which cast lattices in precious metals, creating arches which support the central stone while allowing for an easy interplay of light. 'By exposing yet supporting the gemstones as much as possible, negative space becomes important; a sculptural and playful aspect on the wearer's hand,' Nigel says. 'A precious gemstone is so rare, I as designer must advance its potential in an elevated composition. I often joke with clients that one ‘would never fit a Ferrari engine into a Ford car’. As a designer and maker I consider, understand and then advance the potential of that gemstone, with a view to making wearable pieces of art.'
Sadé
Brooklyn-based emerging jewellery designer Sadé Hooks is inspired by mystical cultures, creating pieces that take familiar symbols – the evil eye, Medusa, the curving loops of the Earth – and twist them into sensual jewellery silhouettes. Materials are highly polished to create gleaming works; the ‘Medusa’ ring, crafted from brass, sterling silver and gold vermeil, brings a legend to life. In another piece, angled grooves draw an evil eye dotted with beaded metal eyelashes framing an onyx pupil. Hand-carved, the designs embrace imperfection.
Sister Morphine
Sarah Lamsika handmakes her jewellery in Paris for the playful Sister Morphine pieces, which celebrate irregular and oversized forms. Crafted from polished resin or Plexiglas mirror, the earrings draw organic shapes that are refreshingly light and easy to wear. In a rainbow of hues, from delicate pastels to fiery primary colours, this is jewellery that doesn’t take itself too seriously.
Mason Feyz
For Mason Feyz, jewellery is synonymous with movement, his series of rings appearing to ripple around the finger in undulating forms that celebrate volume. ‘Each ring tells its own story and no two rings are alike,’ explains the designer of his pieces, which are made individually with wax before being cast in silver and plated with rhodium for the gleaming, smooth effect. His designs reference the movement of fabric. ‘I am drawn to the free flow of wrinkles,’ Feyz says of his rings. ‘The entire surface is shaped unevenly to give it a light and soft undulating look. Rings can be among the most restricting forms of jewellery because of their flat surface. They lack humour, volume and motion. I wanted to make pieces that have undulated surfaces and volume. The fun design brings a sense of calmness.’ For Feyz, the process of making the sculptural jewels, of molten metal being poured into moulds, is part of the sensuality of the finished product. Currently based in Maryland, he is at work on new pieces – we can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Tre Dita restaurant offers Tuscan cuisine and Italian glamour in Chicago
Tre Dita at Chicago’s St Regis Hotel journeys through the small towns of Tuscany to dish up plates of authentic Italian cuisine
By Tianna Williams Published
-
On art and motherhood: the artists doing both
‘Acts of Creation: On Art and Motherhood’, a Hayward Gallery Touring exhibition, has opened in Bristol, showing work by more than 100 artists
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Giorgetti’s ‘Liz’ furniture collection is all about curvaceous fun
The ‘Liz’ bench, console and valet, by Silvia Musetti for Giorgetti, are among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Jewellery designers share their most precious personal pieces
A host of jewellers give us a peek at the jewellery which brings them joy and solace
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Playing it cool: pearls are having a moment
We've been deep-diving into boutiques around the world to find the very best calcium carbonate in minute crystalline form. It seems jewellers have been busy rethinking pearls, with contemporary (and often affordable) results
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Eternity rings for the modern couple
Eternity rings, whether sleekly minimalist or sprinkled in diamonds, can be a chic and contemporary love token
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Alternative engagement rings with an edge
As the sales of engagement rings sky-rocket during lockdown, enjoy our off-kilter curation of edgy and unconventional engagement rings
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Hair jewellery to covet and collect
Today’s hair jewellery is both practical and pretty. We're pinning our hopes on these simple and elegant accessories
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
CryptoPunks come to life on Tiffany & Co pendants
Tiffany & Co has partnered with blockchain infrastructure company Chain to create custom pendants and NFTiffs
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Andreas Kronthaler’s costume jewellery for Vivienne Westwood is fun, flirty and fabulous
Andreas Kronthaler’s new jewellery draws on romantic and theatrical motifs
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Fope’s flexible gold chains rethink a classic design
Elasticity meets elegance in Fope’s new jewellery collection, ‘Luna’
By Hannah Silver Last updated