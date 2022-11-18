Eternity rings for the modern couple

Eternity rings, traditionally markers of lasting relationships, can make for romantic anniversary gifts or act as precious promise rings in place of an engagement ring. As their purpose can be suited to each couple, so should their style, and jewellers are creating a wealth of tantalising options. Conventional eternity rings may subscribe to the simple band studded in diamonds, which, while beautiful in its simplicity, may not be the right choice for those looking for more offbeat, design-led options. In our edit below, find an eternity ring as personal as your relationship.

Discover our picks of the finest eternity rings here.

The colourful eternity ring: Sydney Evan

Who says eternity rings have to be plain? Sydney Evan embraces both colour and texture in the joyful gold and turquoise fluted eternity ring, flirting with vintage detailing for a beautifully timeless design.

sydneyevan.com (opens in new tab)

The curving eternity ring: Anita Ko

The luxury eternity ring: Nour by Jahan

Eternity rings are given a luxurious finish in the hands of Nour Jahan, who imbues a traditional aesthetic with sharply modern accents. Brilliant-cut white diamonds ride an undulating wave of golden rails in the Dancing Diamonds ring, bringing a welcome geomtrical play to the simple loop of an eternity ring.



nourbyjahan.com

The cool eternity ring: Grace Lee

Pear- and marquise-cut diamonds punctuate a broken loop of gold in this understated eternity ring from Grace Lee. Stack up with other pieces for a more relaxed take on the trend.



gracelee.com

The symbolic eternity ring: Oberig

Ukrainian jewellery brand Oberig draw on the cultural codes of their country for pieces which encompass a carefully considered symbolism. In new collection, 'Boomerang,' jewellery in 18k gold speckled with rubies and diamonds become precious talismans, with the 37 limited edition pieces pairing this heritage with modern design codes.



oberig.jewelry

Diamond eternity rings: Solange

Solange's bold and irreverent aesthetic puts the fun into fine jewellery, and the sparkling Cinderalla eternity ring is no exception. Blackened 18 karat white gold sets off three sides of brilliant-cut diamonds to dazzling effect, adding an edge to a classic piece.



solange.co.uk

Simply symbolic eternity rings: Celine

No-one does sleek simplicity quite as well as Celine, and this knot eternity ring is a case in point. Crafted from brass and finished in gold, its sensual silhouette is both symbolic and stylish.



celine.com

Eternity rings in recycled gold: Kimai

The Eternity ring from Kimai makes a chic compromise between style and sustainability. Crafted from recycled yellow, rose or white gold, it is dotted in a single row of manmade diamonds, keeping proportions slender for an elegant take on this very special everyday piece.



kimai.com (opens in new tab)

Eternity rings with an edge: Marrow Fine Jewelry

Jillian Sassone plays with traditional jewellery silhouettes in her brand, Marrow Fine Jewelry, here rethinking the classic curve of an eternity band. The Diamond Squiggle Ring is playfully fluid and will look good slotted between an engagement ring or wedding band, or worn simply on its own for an unexpected statement.



marrowfine.com (opens in new tab)

The eternity ring for the modern minimalist: Jenny Sweetnam

Jenny Sweetnam distorts traditional ideas of fine jewellery with her collection, Inverse. The 2018 Wallpaper* Design Award has perfected classic silhouettes over the years, with previous collections rethinking staple pieces - hoops split open and flipped upside down, rings elongated and drawn in zigzagging patterns - for modern classics. Here, simple forms belie design tweaks which swathe pieces in significance. The Encased Eternity Ring is, at first glance, a generously drawn loop of fairtrade yellow gold – look closer, however, and the speckle of lab grown diamonds inside will be revealed. Diamonds, here, are not for show but rather to mark a private moment, encapsulating the essence of an eternity ring itself.

jennysweetnam.com

The untraditional eternity ring: Nancy Newberg

Love isn’t a tale to be told in pastel colours only, and we love the black ruthenium trim on Nancy Newburg’s cigar band, which adds a seductive edge to diamonds. It is right on point for the Los Angeles-based jewellery designer who creates ultra-modern jewellery which shies away from the occasional staid connotations often associated with fine jewellery. Rather than a full coating of diamonds or a single central stone, glittering stripes add a welcome playfulness to this classic piece. For those looking to avoid a slender band which becomes interchangeable from a wedding ring, this thickly drawn piece is not only set apart from other adornments but also makes for an alterntive statement piece in its own right.

nancynewberg.com

Graphic forms make for alternative eternity rings: Gucci

Eternity bands take on a fun edge when teamed with other items in your jewellery box - and why not? Pieces swathed in significance don't have to be staid. Gucci’s new Link to Love collection are the perfect pieces with which to explore this lighthearted mentality, with rings in white, yellow and pink gold just made to be stacked. Subscribing to strong geometrical codes, the octagonal rings come in varying degrees of thickness for pieces which can make as much of a statement as you choose. Let the sharp silhouette speak for itself, or choose a piece studded with green tourmalines, rubellites or baguette-cut diamonds for a bit of razzle dazzle.

gucci.com (opens in new tab)

Classic eternity rings with a twist: Hannah Martin

British jeweller Hannah Martin can be relied upon to consider classic pieces from an offbeat, design-led perspective, and her precious punky pieces have in the past brought a welcome irreverance to fine jewellery. I’m With the Band, her new collection of rings, takes the simple form of an eternity ring as its starting point, subverting its clean loop with plays on depth and texture. Simple tweaks bring the rings to life, creating a tactilty for rings you'll want to play with. This piece in platinum invites a sensual tactility with its ridged form which replays the endless circle in precious metal. The perfect choice for those who want to complement a wedding band.

hannahmartinlondon.com

The eternity ring with diamonds: Laud

Creative director Awah brings a contemporary cool to the jewellery of his brand, Laud. Signet rings, simple earrings and eternity bands are all reimagined through his lens which takes stained glass as the inspiration, their delicate patterns referenced here in curved facets and irregularly placed diamonds which fragment light. 'I have an affinity for the classic and modern sensibilities that have been very prominent and co-existed in the spaces around me,' says Awah on his aesthetic which rethinks tradition. 'The marriage between the two worlds is an organic one and collides with minimum debris. Through exploration of classic jewellery and objects such as eternity rings which originated from Egypt or Akan gold weights from West Africa, I’m able to explore stories and re-imagine them through the Laud lens.'

shop.doverstreetmarket.com

The glittering eternity ring: Sydney Evan

Traditionally, eternity rings are smooth bands of gold, platinum or silver, making a seamless addition to an engagement ring and wedding band stack. As we have seen, they don't have to be, and jewellers who play with precious stones and unexpected colours can really bring this typically understated piece to life - and with no need to match the stones in an engagement ring, the sky is the limit when it comes to colour choice. For those who prefer a bit more glitter with their eternity ring, Sydney Evan’s rose gold ruby eternity band strikes the right note between simplicity and dazzle. With proportions kept to a minimum, this slender piece, dusted with a sprinkle of rubies, makes for an elegant choice.

sydneyevan.com