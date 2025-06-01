We’ve long kept an eye on Greek jewellery brand Lito for the evocative way it fuses historical symbols and traditional techniques with a modernist approach to shape, colour, style and precious stones. Founded by Lito Karakostanoglou, the brand is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and, to mark the occasion, it has chosen to add nine one-of-a-kind designs to its striking ‘Tu Es Partout’ collection.

(Image credit: Lito)

(Image credit: @litofinejewelry)

Instantly recognisable for its reimagining of the all-seeing-eye motif, used for centuries by a wealth of cultures to ward off negative energy and protect from evil, the original collection features bracelets, necklaces and earrings, with each piece individually hand-painted, in a variety of colours, then enamelled, encased in gold and adorned with precious stones.

(Image credit: Lito)

Launching on 16 June 2025, the nine new amulets elevate Lito’s signature eye motif into bold new realms of artistry, creativity and collectability. ‘“Tu Es Partout” has always been the soul of the brand, its gaze, its story, its magic. It only felt right to dress it in its finest, most radiant form for this milestone moment,’ says Karakostanoglou, who always sets out to create jewellery that her clients can connect to.

‘I wanted every piece to tell a different story. Each carries a different message on the back, which is one of my favourite things to do when designing – creating secret messages between me and the wearer. There is more than what the eye can see! Once you read the message, the jewellery resonates in so many more ways. It becomes more than a piece of jewellery. It’s that message that you carry with you always.’

(Image credit: @litofinejewelry)

Crafted in Athens in gold and hand-painted enamel, alongside a rainbow palette of semi-precious stones, from tanzanite to spinel, the new pieces include a spectacular pink and yellow gold brooch, featuring mother of pearl, diamonds and rubies, and a yellow gold necklace with sapphires and brilliant-cut diamonds.

The 25th Anniversary Eyes collection starts at £7,000 and will be available online from Lito Jewellery and at Lito’s flagship Athens boutique

