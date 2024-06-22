The Sail Loft on Eilean Shona is a luxury cabin with loch views and a backstory

Tucked away just off the west coast of Scotland (and a three-hour drive from Glasgow), it’s no surprise that tidal island Eilean Shona is a tranquil gem. To match its serene surroundings, the island’s owner, Vanessa Branson, has partnered with Swedish bedmaker Hästens to welcome guests to a new property, the Sail Loft, a charming cabin with elevated comfort.

The Sail Loft on Eilean Shona

(Image credit: Alexander Baxter)

The island itself – bought and sold numerous times since the 19th century, with its eponymous Eilean Shona House remodelled by architect Robert Lorimer – was visited by JB Barrie in the 1920s and is said to have inspired Neverland for the 1924 film adaptation of Peter Pan.

Currently, it is owned by Vanessa Branson, who bought it in 1995. Although it’s quite a different location to brother Richard’s Necker Island, the gallerist and festival organiser has gradually built up an array of self-catering properties, including the Sail Loft.

(Image credit: Alexander Baxter)

The cabin certainly evokes a storybook narrative. After a quick boat journey into Loch Moldoch, a red pitched roof emerges from the surrounding forest and a small jetty welcomes you ashore. The bold colour choice complements the cabin’s barn-like aesthetic and harmonises with the forest.

(Image credit: Alexander Baxter)

The Sail Loft sleeps four, with a twin bedroom at one end of the cabin, while a primary suite with a hand-beaten copper tub and secluded balcony runs on from the open-plan kitchen and living room. To make stays even more comfortable, the luxury retreat is now home to the Hästens ‘drēmər’ bed. Costing around £70,000, it offers exceptional comfort and quality (and hopefully a good night's sleep) and is especially crafted to mark the brand’s 170th anniversary.

(Image credit: Alexander Baxter)

Although the cabin provides a peaceful setting free of traffic and urban noise, building on a remote Scottish island wasn’t all smooth sailing, as Branson explains: ‘It came with its own set of challenges. The materials could only be delivered on the highest of tides, the team of builders, technicians and craftsmen had to boat across the waters daily come rain or shine.

(Image credit: Alexander Baxter)

'However, these hurdles, rather than demoralising me, were focusing. I poured all my love and attention into the rebuilding of life on the island. We have ensured that everything is of the highest quality, from my grandfather's teak desk to the copper bath made in the souks of Marrakech. The glorious Hästens bed, overlooking the loch towards the ruined castle completes the picture of bespoke elegant luxury. I defy anyone to find a more glorious location to have the best night's sleep possible.’



The Sail Loft is available to book at https://eileanshona.com/ from £3,000 per week

(Image credit: Alexander Baxter)

(Image credit: Alexander Baxter)