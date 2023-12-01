Wallpaper* gift guide: shopping with transport editor Jonathan Bell

This Christmas, why not blend a bit of play and practicality? No one wants to give a gift that languishes unused within a week, so we’ve conjured up a selection of things that are either designed to spark joy or assist you with your journey. With luck, our transport-themed gifts will keep taking you places all through the year ahead.

Wallpaper* gift guide: transport editor’s picks

A tiny trip to the Orient with Lego

Lego Ideas Orient Express (Image credit: Lego)

Evoke the glamour of golden-era train travel with the Lego Orient Express set. A new set from the Lego Ideas group – which sources inspiration from Lego builders around the world – the 2,500-plus piece set includes the locomotive and two luxurious carriages, along with a cast of eight Agatha Christie-style Minifigures. The set is also compatible with Lego’s long-running L Gauge railway system.

Lego Ideas Orient Express Set, £259.99, from Lego.com

A charger for life

Portable Charger by Gomi (Image credit: Gomi)

No journey is complete without a power source. We’ve already raved about British brand Gomi’s sustainable Bluetooth speaker. Now the UK company has launched its second product and it’s just as desirable, as well as being designed for longevity. The Portable Charger uses the same recycled material process as the speaker, resulting in a marble-effect casing that is entirely unique for every unit made. Gomi sources its plastics from discarded bags and bubble wrap and its batteries from old e-bikes; each charger has two ports and is designed to be reparable for life.

Gomi Portable Charger, £79, Gomi.design, @gomidesign

A history of the Hyundai Pony

RETRACE monograph by Hyundai (Image credit: Hyundai)

A treat for the car-design obsessive in your life. This, the first publication in Hyundai’s new RETRACE collection, tells the story of the company’s first production cars, starting with the 1975 Pony. Developed by a group of UK automotive engineers, with design input from Italdesign Giugiaro, the Pony was a boxy hatchback that has had a long tail in terms of influence and inspiration. It might be hard to track down, but RETRACE is a richly illustrated book (an edition of 500) that reproduces the original 1970s sketches and drawings, as well as recounting Hyundai’s journey to mass production, and the contemporary cars and concepts that have taken the Pony’s sharp-edged style into the modern era.

More information at Hyundai.news

A sleek two-wheeler

Bo M Electric Scooter (Image credit: Bo)

Scooters still live in legal limbo in many countries; even as the tech matures, the law hasn’t quite caught up with the idea of where and when they’re safe to ride. If your location is laissez-faire about such things, then the Bo M Scooter is one of the sleekest new two-wheelers on the block. With a 50km range, a top speed of 35km/h, integral luggage hooks and lights, as well as a magnetic dock for your phone, the Bo M prioritises safety, strength and visibility.

Bo M, available from February 2024, £1,995, Bo.world

A folding holding pattern

Moquette bag by London Transport (Image credit: London Transport)

London Transport’s Moquette collection takes the hard-wearing fabrics used throughout Underground carriages across the network and turns them into cushions, bags, rugs and more. This folding bag uses the same pattern, if not the fabric, as the newly opened Elizabeth Line, the boldest, busiest and most substantial route across the capital. Also available in two other designs, the bag is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Moquette folding bag, £7.50, LTMuseumshop.co.uk

A super charger for your EV

Evec EV Charger (Image credit: Evec)

An increasingly essential component of any home, EV chargers are available in all shapes and sizes. Finding the right company to supply and fit a fast charger is still rather hit and miss, but Evec has the right blend of affordability and unobtrusive design. Its 7.4kW charger offers Type 1 and Type 2 power and is available in both untethered and tethered versions (no integral cable versus cable). The company’s range extends to dual chargers for two-EV households as well as 22kW commercial designs.

Evec 7.4kW EV Charger, Supply and Fit, £799.99, Evec.co.uk

The ultimate toy car

UFO74 Cannone by Playforever (Image credit: Playforever)

Playforever makes model cars that ooze style and solidity. Its new UFO74 Cannone is a thinly veiled homage to the iconic Lamborghini Countach, pared back to express the minimalist angularity of Marcello Gandini’s original concept. It joins a fleet of racing cars, muscle cars and design classics, all created for play or display.

UFO74 Cannone by Playforever, £43.50, Playforever.co.uk, @playforever