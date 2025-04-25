The New York Auto Show returned for 2025 with a high-octane vehicle showcase at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. To mark the event's 125th anniversary, classic car lovers were treated to displays of iconic vintage vehicles such as the 1955 Packard Caribbean, 1957 Cadillac Eldorado, and 1958 Buick Limited.

Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar (Image credit: Genesis)

Meanwhile, the main floor was defined by debuts from the likes of Hyundai, Genesis, and Subaru, all of whom had new models to flex. These were complemented by futuristic concept cars, such as the all-electric Chrysler Halcyon and the adventurous Kia Weekndr. Other standout vehicles included the Maserati GT2 Stradale, the Toyota GR Supra MkV Final Edition, and the blue 2023 Ferrari SF90 Spider owned by comedian Tracy Morgan.

Hyundai 2026 Palisade (Image credit: Hyundai)

Visitors could not only admire the cars on the stands but also get behind the wheel on special test tracks constructed both inside and outside the building. In addition, there were also live talks, exhibitions, and racing simulators, ensuring the show delivered an immersive automotive experience that went some way to bringing back the glory days of the motor show. Here’s our list of the most notable debuts.

Highlights from 2025 NY Auto Show

Genesis X Gran Equator Concept

Genesis X Gran Equator Concept (Image credit: Genesis)

Only a few weeks after the launch of the X Gran Coupe and Gran Convertible, South Korean luxury car brand Genesis has announced its off-road SUV concept, the X Gran Equator. This futuristic SUV fuses rugged off-road prowess with refined luxury.

Genesis X Gran Equator Concept (Image credit: Genesis)

Boasting clean lines, a long hood, and Genesis’ signature two-line headlights, the X Gran Equator has a sleek, refined silhouette. The minimalist interior breaks away from the technology-driven layout of models like the GV70 and GV80, incorporating small circular gauges over a large digital screen.

The interior of the Genesis X Gran Equator Concept (Image credit: Genesis)

‘This design is unapologetically Korean. From the craftsmanship to the overall aesthetic,’ says the company’s chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke. According to the CCO, the vehicle combines uncompromising luxury with a deep sense of adventure. While not confirmed for production, the X Gran Equator undoubtedly shows the direction Genesis is heading with its SUVs.

Genesis.com, @Genesis_Worldwide

Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar

Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar (Image credit: Genesis)

Genesis also revealed its first full-scale race prototype. Signalling the brand’s entry into endurance racing, the vehicle is designed for both the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA SportsCar Championship. This powerful V8 twin-turbo car marks a major milestone for the brand, following eight months of engine development by Hyundai Motorsport’s powertrain team.

Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar (Image credit: Genesis)

Alongside the orange race car, Genesis introduced its Magma Racing livery and race suit designs, incorporating vibrant hues and text that celebrate the company’s Korean heritage. 'The livery captures the distinctly Korean character of the brand, with gradients from orange to red emphasising the high temperature of the powertrain,’ says Donckerwolke.

Genesis.com, @Genesis_Worldwide

2026 Subaru Trailseeker

2026 Subaru Trailseeker (Image credit: Subaru)

Japanese automaker Subaru debuted the 2026 Trailseeker EV, its second all-electric SUV. Slightly bigger than the Solterra, this vehicle features a taller roof, expanded cargo space and spacious cabin. With over 260 miles of range, an advanced all-wheel drive system, and 0-60 mph acceleration in just 4.4 seconds, it’s built for high performance.

Inside the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker (Image credit: Subaru)

Inside, the SUV features Subaru’s largest-ever 14-inch touchscreen, generous legroom, and a wide centre console designed for both style and utility. The Trailseeker also debuts a striking new Subaru EV lighting signature, with an illuminated six-star logo, revamped headlamps, and a bold new front bumper.

Subaru.com, @Subaru_USA

Kia EV4

Kia EV4 (Image credit: Kia)

South-Korean manufacturer Kia added to its impressive line-up of EVs with the reveal of the EV4. This electric sedan comes in two battery options for both the city driver and long-distance traveller. Delivering between 235-330 miles of range, the EV4 is built on Kia’s 400V E-GMP platform.

Inside the Kia EV4 (Image credit: Kia)

With a low nose and long profile, the car looks stylishly sleek. Inside, the cabin is bright, airy and welcoming. ‘We treat our interiors like living spaces’ says head of Kia Next Design Exterior, John Buckingham. While pricing hasn’t yet been announced, Kia promises that the EV4 will be affordably priced. ‘Kia is a brand for everyone, so we want to create products that are accessible to all.’

Kia.com

2026 Hyundai Palisade

2026 Hyundai Palisade (Image credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai unveiled the 2026 Palisade, a large three-row SUV perfect for all-American family trips. Offered in both traditional ICE and hybrid models, the standard version boasts a 3.8-litre V6 engine producing 291 horsepower and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The dashboard of the 2026 Hyundai Palisade (Image credit: Hyundai)

The Palisade’s monolithic exterior is contrasted with a cosy and inviting cabin. With space for up to eight passengers, it offers a roomy interior, flexible seating, and plenty of storage options. Safety is a top priority here, with features including a built-in dual-camera dash cam, ten airbags, and load limiters. ‘At Hyundai, we are committed to customer-centric design as we want to enrich lives,’ says Global Design head, SangYup Lee.

The third row of seats in the 2026 Hyundai Palisade (Image credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai.com, @Hyundai

The 2025 New York Auto Show runs through 27 April, autoshowny.com