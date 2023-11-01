Hyundai Ioniq 6, the brand’s newest EV, impresses with its all-round ability and sweeping lines

In the transition to electrification, few mass-market production car makers have caused as much of a stir as Hyundai. The Korean company pushed the boundaries of convention with its Ioniq 5 model and then unveiled the closely related Ioniq 6. With the latter recently awarded the World Car of the Year 2023, we got behind the wheel of a top spec Ioinq 6 to experience Hyundai’s electric flagship.

(Image credit: Hyundai)

Compared to the faceted form of its sister model, the 5, the Ioniq 6 is a very different aesthetic proposition. A swooping, curvaceous body brings to mind early experiments in streamlined design, or perhaps even a four-door Volkswagen Beetle. From the rear, the collision of spoiler, boot lid and full-width lightbar with its downturned edges has been likened by some to the classic Porsche 911 Turbo; regardless of the aesthetic intention, this sets the 6 apart as a sportier proposition.

Hyundai is more than happy for you to give into temptation and indulge in the propulsive shove that characterises an electric powertrain. All models share the same 77.4 kWh battery, but the all-wheel drive model adds another motor and is substantially faster as a result, with a 0 to 60 mph time of 5.1 seconds. As with every EV, it’s not about top speeds, but acceleration, both from a standstill and at overtaking speeds.

Around fast corners, the Ioniq 6 tracks securely and comfortably, with minimal body roll, and suspension that conceals its mass well. The driving position is rather high, but this is not a traditional sports car, more of a sporting saloon. In any case, you’ll be spending most of your time in the ‘Eco’ drive mode, which maximises range at the expense of slower acceleration. The 6 also has a punchy regenerative braking system which makes one-pedal driving a breeze – simply use the left steering wheel paddle to engage.

Absolute maximum range – one that’s all but unobtainable outside of laboratory conditions – is 338 miles. That should mean a comfortable c300 mile range in day-to-day use, which is our sweet spot for effectively vaporising range anxiety (something we probably won’t even remember in five years’ time). Add in 350Kw charging, the fastest currently available, and the Ioniq 6 can be taken from ten to 80 per cent charge in under 20 minutes.

Inside, the accommodation is similar in scope and scale to the Ioniq 5. There is a slightly more premium feel, especially with the raised centre console with a handy storage underneath and the most premium models get heated seats all round and a useful complement of USB charge points. Points are docked for not allowing Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to operate wirelessly, however. A head-up display completes a comprehensively equipped dash – only the paucity of physical buttons for climate control lets the side down.

Another functionalist misstep is the inclusion of wing mirror cameras in the top spec model. These reduce the car’s width and improve aerodynamics, but the benefits don’t outweigh the downsides. Each screen is angled inwards and placed at the far ends of the dashboard and it takes a while to look inside the car instead of at the (rather bulky) camera units on the doors. The picture offers decent definition, but there’s a hint of the uncanny about looking at a screen, rather than a reflection, that implies less immediacy to whatever it is zooming up behind you.

Other minor quibbles include the incessant bings and bongs emitted by the car’s various warning systems. They’re all switchable, naturally, but everything reverts back to its most alarmist when you restart the car (as legislation now requires). Obey the rules diligently for a quiet life.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is distinctive without being awkward, technically accomplished and well equipped. It’s an easy car to live with and an easy car to recommend, especially as proper four-door electric saloons are still rather thin on the ground. This car gives this unfashionable sector a much-needed shot in the arm.

Hyundai IONIQ 6, from £47,040. Ultimate AWD model from £55,035, Hyundai.com