Porsche transforms the Macan into its newest all-electric model
The new Porsche Macan 4 and Macan Turbo are compact electric SUVs that mark a major step in the company’s transformation into a luxury EV maker
This is the second pure electric car from Porsche, as well as the company’s first all-electric SUV. The new Macan 4, and its zippier, pricier sibling, the Macan Turbo, are the successor to Porsche’s successful small SUV, introduced a decade ago. Since that time, the Macan has been uprated and updated to provide a spirited and authentic blend of Porsche’s original sports car remit and the practical but ethos-shattering Cayenne.
Now the new generation Macan has abandoned the combustion engine for good, becoming the first car in the company’s model line-up to do so (we’re not counting the Taycan, which was an EV from the outset). Porsche’s experience in this sphere is pretty stellar, so the two launch Macan models represent the best-in-class EV experience. That means a range of up to 381 miles (Macan 4) from the 100kWh battery pack. Ultra-fast charging capacity is also on board, with a target of around 20 minutes to take the battery pack from ten to 80 per cent.
Visually, the electric Macan follows the template and proportions of its predecessor, albeit with tidier lines created by the absence of grilles and vents and a hint of chunkier physicality that comes with bearing such a substantial battery pack. The silhouette is also more rakish than before.
The new EV doesn’t escape the auto industry’s relentless scale creep; at 4,784mm long it’s practically the same size as the original 2002 Cayenne (4,846 mm). Luggage space is bolstered by an under-bonnet ‘frunk’ and Porsche says it’ll perform well as a tow car (perhaps for hauling your classic 911 to a track day).
We’ll report back on the driving experience in due course, but the Taycan set the bar for lithe and poised EV dynamics, so in effect Porsche is competing with itself. Notably, the entry-level Macan 4 has performance figures (0-62mph in 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 137 mph) that have barely increased on the outgoing mid-range Macan T and Macan S petrol-engined models; is the era of relentless performance increases finally drawing to a close?
The Turbo makes up for it with a rapid 3.3-second sprint time. It also cements Porsche’s decision to retain the ‘Turbo’ name for electric cars, even though it is totally divorced from its technical origins.
The interior builds on Porsche’s current mastery of ergonomics, with a wide band of screens (including an optional passenger display and a curved screen instrument cluster). There’s also an evolution of the head-up display, which uses augmented reality to overlay navigation directions and other information on the road ahead. Other firsts include optional rear-axle turning for greater manoeuvrability.
Order books are open now for the new Macan, with our drive report to follow in due course.
Porsche Macan 4, from £69,800, Macan Turbo, £95,000, first deliveries in Q3 2024, Porsche.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
