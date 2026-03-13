As sure as night follows day, a droptop Ferrari has emerged to pair with its coupé sibling. This is the new Ferrari Amalfi Spider, which joins the line-up alongside the Ferrari Amalfi coupé. The Amalfi Spider replaces the superb Roma Spider as the pinnacle of Ferrari’s more lifestyle-orientated grand tourer model. It’s a car to enjoy, not necessarily at speed, with more emphasis on style and glamour than out-and-out performance.

The new Ferrari Amalfi Spider (Image credit: Ferrari)

From Roma to Amalfi (which in itself sounds like the start of a fine trip), the process has been iterative rather than revolutionary. That said, the Roma was a very good place to start and the Amalfi has only improved on the looks and capabilities of the convertible. Admittedly, the rear seats are only good for dumping your overnight bags (hence its description as a ‘2+ Spider’ and not a ‘2+2’), which helps, as, with the roof down, luggage space shrinks to only 172 litres.

The cabin of the Ferrari Amalfi Spider (Image credit: Ferrari)

This is still a red-blooded, old-fashioned combustion-powered Ferrari, representing the apex of the company’s decades of knowledge and accumulated wisdom. The front mid-mounted twin-turbo V8 puts out 640hp as well as that all-important (to many) noise, ramped up for the occupants thanks to the absence of a roof (as well as any non-consenting passers-by).

Image 1 of 2 Open and closed in the new Ferrari Amalfi Spider (Image credit: Ferrari ) (Image credit: Ferrari ) Open and closed in the new Ferrari Amalfi Spider

With the roof up, the Amalfi Spider makes a very stab at preserving the flowing lines of the coupé. Open it (in just 13.5 seconds) and the five-layer insulated hood is stowed tidily beneath the rear tonneau cover. The compact roof mechanism leaves space for a three-position rear spoiler and there’s also an integrated wind deflector (which makes the rear ‘seats’ even more unusable) to keep buffeting down to a minimum.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider (Image credit: Ferrari)

The Flavio Manzoni-helmed design is undeniably beautiful, more classically elegant and restrained than the company’s current mid-engined line-up. Inside, the cabin draws very little influence from the upcoming Luce, save for a revival of the anodised aluminium start button. The Ferrari still flaunts style over function, with two-tone trim options that serve amplify its innately outgoing character. Even the hood is available in four different fabric colours (as well as two ‘technical’ fabric options).

The dual cockpit design, completed with passenger-facing screen, is an evolution of that found in the Roma, but the sensation of having two independent cockpits has been heightened still further. The passenger can get a full run-down on how fast and dynamically they’re being driven, with the inclusion of a G-meter and other key stats.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider dashboard with passenger display (Image credit: Ferrari)

The promised 3.3 second sprint to 62mph will doubtless be a sonorous experience, and any attempts at the 198mph top speed (in a suitable location, of course) will require the hood to be snugly raised.

The new Ferrari Amalfi Spider (Image credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari Amalfi Spider, from c£220,000, Ferrari.com, @Ferrari