This cartoonishly styled two-seater is the newest supercar from Donkervoort, the low-profile Dutch supercar maker that’s known only to a small coterie of enthusiasts seeking out highly stylised, high-performance machines. Founded by Joop Donkervoort in 1978, the first Donkervoorts were based on the evergreen Lotus Seven (the lightweight sports car that also birthed Caterham in the UK). The company has made than 2,000 cars in that time, each hand-built at its factory in Lelystad.

The Donkervoort P24 RS has removable targa roof panels (Image credit: Donkervoort)

Just after the turn of the century, however, Donkervoort diverted radically from the original Seven blueprint. Starting with the D8 270RS in 2005, the company’s output has become ever more outlandish, and the new P24 RS is the culmination of this slavish adherence to the cutting edge.

Donkervoort P24 RS (Image credit: Donkervoort)

The company is now overseen by Joop’s son, Managing Director Denis Donkervoort. Sticking strictly to combustion-engined power with real wheel drive, the new car retains the long-nosed, two-seater form factor of Colin Chapman’s original yet adds sculptural bodywork, scissor doors and removable targa roof panels.

Donkervoort P24 RS (Image credit: Donkervoort)

Carbon fibre is the order of the day, and plenty of it, helping make the diminutive machine weigh in at just 780kg. The car also makes extensive use of Donkervoort’s own Ex-Core, a material formed from bonded foam and carbon fibre that allows for more strength and unconventional forms that wouldn’t otherwise be possible.

Donkervoort P24 RS with the optional aero kit (Image credit: Donkervoort)

In the shark-like nose is a twin-turbo, 3.5-litre V6 with Donkervoort’s ‘Power to Choose’ (PTC) technology that allows drivers to dial in outputs of 400, 500 or 600hp. The highest setting gives the P24 RS a power to weight ratio of 770hp per tonne, on par with the Bugatti Chiron. The P24 RS is very much an analogue supercar, however, retaining the purist feel generated by low weight, minimal inertia and ultra-quick steering and throttle response.

The rear end without the aero kit installed (Image credit: Donkervoort)

At the front, the open front wheel wings give the driver an unprecedented view down the bonnet, helping perfect positioning on the road or track. The front ‘Aero Blade’ headlights fold away when not in use to maximise airflow, swinging out horizontally from behind the grille.

The Aero Blade headlights fold away when not in use (Image credit: Donkervoort)

The latter experience can be bolstered by the option of a removable aero kit, with twin rear wings and a deep front spoiler providing increased downforce. For more practical everyday use, there’s a modest luggage area (298 litres) and the cockpit is designed to accommodate driver heights of over 6’6” (try doing that in a Caterham). The simple digital instrument cluster is supplemented by an optional iPad Mini multimedia system, with buttons and dials on hand for key controls.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Donkervoort P24 RS dashboard (Image credit: Donkervoort)

Inside the Donkervoort P24 RS (Image credit: Donkervoort)

Customisation options go far beyond the standard colour and trim choices and include steering rack, braking system and other track-related upgrades. Hardcore drivers can even delete the air conditioning system for a small weight saving.

Donkervoort P24 RS powertrain and traction controls (Image credit: Donkervoort)

Donkervoort is still very much a family affair – the ‘D’ in the current D8 line of cars is named for Denis Donkervoort, while the P24 RS is named after Donkervoort’s second child, Phébe. The P24 RS will be made in an edition of 150, 50 of which are already spoken for.

Donkervoort P24 RS, from €298,500