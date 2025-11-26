Genesis turns up the heat with its new Magma performance sub-brand

Genesis makes excellent cars. There, we said it. The relative paucity of Genesis product on European roads implies that the South Korean luxury brand isn’t exactly fulfilling its mission of usurping the likes of Mercedes-Benz or even Bentley.

And yet the company’s products, from the elegant G80 (also available electrified), the excellent GV60 and the Bentley-bothering G90, are truly contenders, both as EVs and as luxury cars. Even the company’s design ethos – and occasional foray into conceptual drama – is more credible than most. Something must be missing.

Genesis Magma GT Concept (Image credit: Genesis)

Genesis believes it knows where to find this absent spark. Enter Magma, a performance sub-brand that should hopefully be the Genesis equivalent of Mercedes-AMG or the BMW M Division. Admittedly, everyone seems to need a performance sub-brand these days. At least Genesis wants to add credibility to Magma via a stated intention to enter the GT racing class in the future. Here it will tackle the likes of Le Mans with some of the world’s longest established sports car manufacturers.

Genesis GV60 Magma (Image credit: Genesis)

The first product to break cover is the GV60 Magma, an uprated version of the GV60 EV. The enhancements represent the three attributes that Genesis hopes will come to define the sub-brand: a dominant, powerful design, razor-sharp driving dynamics, and a heightened driver experience.

Genesis GV60 Magma (Image credit: Genesis)

The first is dealt with via the addition of a more aggressive-looking body kit, complete with rear spoiler and lowered stance. Magma’s performance claims are a no-brainer, especially given sister company Hyundai’s ability to transform an EV into a purist driving machine (the Ioniq 5N and upcoming Ioniq 6N).

Genesis GV60 Magma on the track (Image credit: Genesis)

Inside the GV60 Magma, Genesis has gone for classic sporting cues like bright stitching paired with dark and grippy seat material (in this case Chamude, a blend of chamois and suede). There’s a boost button on the steering wheel to highlight the power updates: launch control mode enables the GV60 to reach 200km/h (124mph) in a supercar-baiting 10.9 seconds.

Genesis GV60 Magma interior (Image credit: Genesis)

While the GV60 Magma is definitely coming to market, Genesis also unveiled another model, the Magma GT Concept. Created as a proof of concept and to whet the appetite of those in search of a more supercar-shaped performance icon, the GT Concept follows the established language of performance to the letter. A low-riding two-seater, with scissor doors and pronounced, exaggerated curves, the GT Concept isn’t confirmed for production (yet).

Genesis Magma GT Concept (Image credit: Genesis)

‘The Magma GT Concept represents the pinnacle of our performance vision and stands as a symbol of our commitment to true motorsport capability. It isn’t defined by raw aggression or uncompromising speed – it is defined by balance,’ says Luc Donckerwolke, president and chief creative officer of Genesis. Power output – even the powerplant – has yet to be confirmed, although rumours suggest a traditional V8 engine is in the running.

Although not shown here, the company also revealed the G90 Wingback, a fastback-style estate variant of the G90 saloon. While the brand’s high-end roots won’t be forgotten in this new ‘Luxury High Performance Vision’, Magma also offers the possibility of niche machines unlike anything else.

Genesis Magma GT Concept (Image credit: Genesis)

Genesis GV60 Magma, coming in 2026, more information at Genesis.com, @Genesis_Europe