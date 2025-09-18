You can now buy Toyota’s robotised micro-bus, with more autonomy coming soon
The Toyota e-Palette is the urban transport of the future, a multifunctional autonomous vehicle designed to cover several roles in the same day
This is the ‘next generation new mobility’ e-Palette, Toyota’s take on the urban microbus for all applications. The compact EV will make its operational debut around Tokyo’s brand new basketball venue, the Toyota Arena, as well as at Toyota Woven City, the ongoing live experimental community that serves as a testbed location for autonomous vehicles.
The first e-Palette was revealed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, part of a nationwide push towards more compact, multifunctional urban vehicles featuring high degrees of autonomous operation.
Now available for public sale for the first time, the new generation model increases interior space, with larger windows and the ability to lower its suspension and extend an inbuilt ramp to improve accessibility.
The large, open-plan interior is designed to accommodate a wider variety of uses, not just transportation, including cargo, mobile stores and food and drink concessions. At just under 5m in length, or around the size of a typical large SUV, it has a capacity of up to 17 people.
Right now, the e-palette is capable of Level 2 autonomy, the same kinds of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) found in most modern passenger cars. The plan is to upgrade it to Level 4, where completely autonomous operation is possible with a prescribed area, by 2027.
One vision suggested by the company is a vehicle that acts as commuter transport during the morning and evening rush hours, while serving as a kiosk during the day while it is being recharged. Two large sliding doors open up the interior, with integral signage to indicate destinations and usage.
Toyota is already using the vehicle on its own sites, including Motor Kyushu’s Miyata Plant in Fukuoka, a Lexus factory. Finally, the vehicle is designed to serve as a mobile power bank when needed, especially in disaster situations.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Toyota e-Palette, from 29,000,000 yen, Toyota.jp
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Central Park’s revitalised Delacorte Theater gears up for a new future
Ennead Architects helmed an ambitious renovation process that has given the New York City cultural landmark a vibrant and more accessible future
-
This Hyderabad bar and kitchen mixes tropical brutalism with lush social courtyards
Babylon, a brewery and kitchen in Jubilee Hills, is what concrete dreams are made of
-
Get back to business with elevated office essentials from R Finds
We’re smartening up and sharpening up with these back-to-work office essentials, from a desk tidy to a silky tie, sourced around the world and all shoppable online
-
Is the MG Cyberster an electrifying sports car or a hefty grand tourer? In truth, it’s a bit of both
MG returns to its roots, sort of, with a sporting two-seater that electrifies the sector and points to a bolder design future for the Chinese-owned brand
-
The Audi Concept C strives for clarity, drawing on the past to present a new face for the future
Launched this month in Milan, the Audi Concept C is a reboot of both design language and visual identity for the German manufacturer
-
Smart looks set to scale down again with its forthcoming ultra-compact electric city car
Ever since Smart was reborn as an all-electric brand, fans have mourned the lack of a true city car replacement. The wait is nearly over as the company announces the upcoming Smart #2
-
Compact but far from cuddly, the Abarth 600e is a small but shouty EV with a sting in its tail
Abarth’s second performance electric car, the 600e ramps up the branding to make a bold statement inside and out
-
Genesis adds electrification to the G80 and favours long-limbed, chauffeur-loving owners
The Electrified G80 is Genesis’s flagship model, a refined EV saloon that brings Bentley-level refinement without costing the earth
-
It’s Tesla vs Rivian as two new brand-centric charge stations highlight divides in EV attitudes
Hollywood’s shiny new Tesla Diner is a world apart from the Rivian's latest station, the Hamptons Charging Outpost
-
A mighty concept coupé from Mercedes-AMG rewrites the electric performance car rulebook
The Mercedes-AMG Concept AMG GT XX is a four-door coupé that explores new approaches to battery tech, brake cooling and aerodynamics. As a sign of things to come, it can’t be ignored
-
With the FT-Me Concept, Toyota is thinking big about the power of micromobility
We talk ultra-compact city cars with the head of New Mobility at Toyota Motor Europe