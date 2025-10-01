The Vanderhall Brawley GTS is a compact but mighty electric off-roader
Deliveries of Vanderhall’s Brawley GTS have started, bringing zero-emission trail driving to enthusiasts across America
When we first stumbled across the Vanderhall Brawley GTS it was still in pre-production, rendered form. Now the all-electric off-roader is starting customer deliveries and it looks like the promise of the original concept has been maintained.
The Brawley GTS bears a passing resemblance to the original classic Jeep, but in almost every other respect it deviates in order to shape something really quite unique. Vast wheels sit at each corner, with high fenders offering a massive amount of suspension travel. The passenger compartment sits high above the terrain, with the unique dual glass door panel letting in more light and giving occupants excellent sight lines to find the right path to take.
Intended for pure off-roading on the kinds of trails and dirt tracks that the US excels in, the Brawley GTS has a 40kWh battery pack and a maximum range of 140 miles. That might not go far in a country where even a single state (Arizona) has some 40,000 miles of trails for off-highway vehicles, but it’s more than enough for a day’s driving through rough terrain.
The long travel suspension and high ground clearance are matched with a mighty wallop of torque, courtesy of a quad-motor system that delivers the equivalent of 404hp. Lovers of the great outdoors will also appreciate the lack of snarling exhaust and fume-belching combustion engine. Underbody protection keeps battery and drivetrain safe from rocks.
Excellent off-road ability hasn’t compromised passenger comfort, with space for four full-size adults in the enclosed, climate-controlled cabin. The dashboard features traditional dials and two banks of toggle switches, with no touchscreen in sight. There’s even a small frunk as well as a rear cargo space, while both front and rear seats are heated.
Prospective customers can of course add layers of customisation to their Brawley, with more accessories becoming available in the future. As Vanderhall’s Daniel Boyer says, ‘any off-road purists tired of blaring motors and the dust-choked, open-air experience will appreciate its quiet power, comfort, and precision. It’s the perfect blend between a desert runner and a rock crawler.’
Brawley GTS, $49,950, Vanderhall Motor Works, VanderhallUSA.com, @Vanderhall
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
