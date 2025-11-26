The W brand has recently undergone a glow-up, trading its party-hard past for a more sophisticated identity, without losing its sense of fun. The new W Florence and W Budapest , along with the revamped W New York - Union Square – the global flagship – best express this evolution.

When the W New York – Union Square first opened in 2000, it quickly became a hit with both New York City’s fashion set and international travellers. Multidisciplinary design studio Rockwell Group was behind the original incarnation and was asked to come back to bring the property into the 21st-century. 'The renovation presented us with a rare opportunity to revisit a project that we designed 25 years ago,' firm founder David Rockwell tells Wallpaper*.

A view of the Living Room, a striking double-height space that dates back to 1911. (Image credit: Michael Kleinberg)

Since debuting its eye-catching revamp, the property has already re-established itself as a cultural beacon: Christian Siriano held his NYFW after party on-site (Coco Rocha and Heather Graham were in attendance), and A$AP Rocky turned the penthouse into his private crash pad for the Met Gala. The W's bold return marks an exciting moment not just for the hotel, but for Union Square, a neighbourhood in the midst of a renaissance.

Wallpaper* checks in at W New York - Union Square

What’s on your doorstep?

A funky corridor nods to the W's enduring sense of fun. (Image credit: Michael Kleinberg)

Occupying the 1911-built Germania Life Insurance Building at the northeast corner of Union Square, the W New York - Union Square is one of the most central and well-connected hotels in the Big Apple. The landmark building overlooks all of Union Square, putting guests within steps of the Greenmarket (every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday), plus a spate of new restaurants – notably Narkara (Thai), La Dong (Vietnamese), and Le Basque (vegan French and Spanish fusion). It's walkable to Flatiron, Greenwich Village, the East Village and the West Village. If you want to get around town like a New Yorker hop on the subway; basically every line runs through the nexus that is 14th Street.

Who is behind the design?

A seating niche in the Living Room. (Image credit: Michael Kleinberg)

Rockwell Group led the design charge for the first iteration of the W New York - Union Square. Over the past few years, the New York studio has been busy renovating the Union Square icon. 'The W brand was originally born out of the energy of its birthplace, New York City. In a nod to its roots, our design concept for the modernisation was inspired by Union Square Park and the city itself,' Rockwell explains.

Floral motifs abound throughout the hotel, a reference to Union Square Park below, as seen in this screen made with pressed flowers. (Image credit: Michael Kleinberg)

The renovation exudes the vibrant energy that’s long attracted travellers looking for a higher-octane holiday. However, this iteration looks and feels more grown-up, appropriately punchy yet with a sophisticated side. The glossy lobby sets the tone with strong geometries, an abstract rug and a bloom-draped curved staircase. Each space has its own personality, with jewel tones, period details and contemporary art as connective threads. 'The material and colour palette draw from the seasonality around us – the lush colours and textures that change from month to month,” Rockwell adds.

The room to book

A classic double room. (Image credit: Michael Kleinberg)

The property has 256 playful rooms and suites. All have floral carpets, midcentury seating, chessboard accents and signature W beds with custom mattresses (which no doubt, loyalists appreciated for the guarantee of a good doze). The black-and-white stripe tiles in the bathrooms nods to city crosswalks, while the wall sconces evoke subway lights. For the Big Apple, even the standard category feels spacious.

When the goal is jaws dropping to the floor, the expansive, light-filled penthouse delivers with two bedrooms with ensuite baths, a powder room and a dual-zone living area divided by a centrepiece bar. The colour palette plays with the changing seasons through expressive art, area rugs, and ombre walls that transition from rich gold to a calming green.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

A view inside Seahorse. (Image credit: Michael Kleinberg)

Like the rest of the hotel, its primary restaurant, Seahorse, weaves past and present into a tapestry that’s whimsical yet distinctly New York. 'John McDonald, of Mercer Street Hospitality, and I felt that the restaurant should feel like a neighbourhood classic that is intimately connected to Union Square. The dining room blends references to the building’s Beaux-Arts style architecture, the city’s maritime history, and the mainstays of modern life,” Rockwell says.

The wood paneling mirrors the hull of a ship; the 40-foot-long surrealist mural, hand-painted by Brooklyn artist studio En Viu , depicts the force and fantasy of the sea. Guests can tuck into the curved banquettes for a seafood feast or post up at the mirrored bar for a few oysters and a glass of chilled white wine.

The hotel has the only rooftop bar in Union Square. (Image credit: Michael Kleinberg)

The Living Room – a grand, historic, double-height ballroom dating back to 1911 – was previously used for private events. Rockwell reimagined it into a chic, communal space for conversation, cocktails, and community-oriented programming, emphasising original period details such as the ceiling rosettes, while adding modern touches like a gilded chandelier over the botanic-inlaid bar and custom furniture that’s regularly rearranged for flow. Off the Living Room is a cosy lounge-meets-workspace, where serpentine benches, polished lacquer, and mantel floral display provides an atmospheric backdrop for morning coffee and responding to emails.

The W New York - Union Square also boasts the only rooftop bar in Union Square – a pretty big flex, especially in the warmer months when the retractable roof opens up. The brand-new 17th-floor space serves expertly crafted cocktails and crowd-pleasing bites alongside skyline views.

Where to switch off

The luxury fitness facility offers everything gym rats might need. (Image credit: Michael Kleinberg)

What the hotel lacks in a formal spa, it more than makes up for in a gym. The state-of-the-art fitness center is stocked with Technogym equipment and even includes a Peloton studio. If it's wellness you’re after, head across the hall to the small sanctuary-like room with a pair of hydromassage beds – the first 10 minutes are free and guests can pay to extend the relaxing experience.

The service

There’s a strong culture of hospitality at the W New York - Union Square. Many of the staff have worked there since it first opened. Guests will feel in exceedingly good hands.

The verdict

The W New York - Union Square is back and better than ever. For a design-led base in the middle of Union Square – with stylish spaces to hang out, standout on-site F&B, instant access to a bevy of restaurants and bars, and connectivity to virtually everything in the five boroughs – you simply can’t beat it.