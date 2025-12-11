NYC’s first alcohol-free members’ club is full of spirit

The Maze NYC is a design-led social hub in Flatiron, redefining how the city gathers with an alcohol-free, community-driven ethos

(Image credit: Photography by Christian Harder)
The Maze NYC opens its doors in the Flatiron District as the city’s first alcohol-free members’ club, reframing the social ritual around connection rather than consumption. Conceived by Opa Architecture with interiors by Laube Studio, the cavernous space unfolds as a sequence of distinct rooms, each calibrated for mood, rhythm, and encounter.

The Maze NYC

(Image credit: Photography by Christian Harder)

At its centre sits a highly adaptable dining room – part café, part restaurant, part co-working hub – where Crafted Hospitality, led by Tom Colicchio, oversees the kitchen. The aesthetic channels a contemporary European bistro: there’s a verdant mosaic-tiled bar capped with green stone, Pierre Frey banquette fabrics, and plush velvet seating. Laube Studio threads a visual tempo through the space with wide arches, symmetrical lines, and wooden flooring.

(Image credit: Photography by Christian Harder)

A sense of energy rises in the sports lounge, which is anchored by deep, sink-in sofas, a pool table, and discreetly integrated screens. Beyond it, a concealed speakeasy feels darker and more theatrical, wrapped in richly grained millwork and a burgundy palette, primed for karaoke, private celebrations, or late-night gatherings. Across the venue, the design language draws from two unlikely but compelling references: the geometry of tennis and the warmth of Italian cafés, as Aria Jahanshahi, principal and architect at Opa Architecture, notes.

(Image credit: Photography by Christian Harder)

(Image credit: Photography by Christian Harder)

Founder Justin Gurland, a 17-year-sober entrepreneur and licensed master social worker, envisioned The Maze NYC as the space he wished had existed when he first gave up drinking. ‘I hope it becomes a home where everyone feels welcome, while helping reimagine how people gather in New York and beyond,’ he says.

The Maze NYC is located at 43 W 24 St, New York, NY 10010, United States.

Sofia de la Cruz
Travel Editor

Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.

