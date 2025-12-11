The Maze NYC opens its doors in the Flatiron District as the city’s first alcohol-free members’ club, reframing the social ritual around connection rather than consumption. Conceived by Opa Architecture with interiors by Laube Studio, the cavernous space unfolds as a sequence of distinct rooms, each calibrated for mood, rhythm, and encounter.

The Maze NYC

(Image credit: Photography by Christian Harder)

At its centre sits a highly adaptable dining room – part café, part restaurant, part co-working hub – where Crafted Hospitality, led by Tom Colicchio, oversees the kitchen. The aesthetic channels a contemporary European bistro: there’s a verdant mosaic-tiled bar capped with green stone, Pierre Frey banquette fabrics, and plush velvet seating. Laube Studio threads a visual tempo through the space with wide arches, symmetrical lines, and wooden flooring.

(Image credit: Photography by Christian Harder)

A sense of energy rises in the sports lounge, which is anchored by deep, sink-in sofas, a pool table, and discreetly integrated screens. Beyond it, a concealed speakeasy feels darker and more theatrical, wrapped in richly grained millwork and a burgundy palette, primed for karaoke, private celebrations, or late-night gatherings. Across the venue, the design language draws from two unlikely but compelling references: the geometry of tennis and the warmth of Italian cafés, as Aria Jahanshahi, principal and architect at Opa Architecture, notes.

(Image credit: Photography by Christian Harder)

(Image credit: Photography by Christian Harder)

Founder Justin Gurland, a 17-year-sober entrepreneur and licensed master social worker, envisioned The Maze NYC as the space he wished had existed when he first gave up drinking. ‘I hope it becomes a home where everyone feels welcome, while helping reimagine how people gather in New York and beyond,’ he says.

The Maze NYC is located at 43 W 24 St, New York, NY 10010, United States.