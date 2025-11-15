Dior’s new Beverly Hills dining salon raises the bar for couture cuisine
From Peter Marino’s onyx bar and faceted mirrored walls to Nicole Wittenberg’s vast, immersive botanical canvas, Dior’s first restaurant outside Paris is here
Located on the third floor of the House of Dior Beverly Hills, this new restaurant led by Dominique Crenn (the most Michelin-starred female chef in the US) showcases the same passion as the founding couturier, who described himself as a gourmand for the culinary arts.
Wallpaper* dines at Monsieur Dior by Dominique Crenn, Beverly Hills
The mood: ladies who lunch
As the first Dior restaurant outside Paris, the mood embodies French art de vivre, woven with fashion and taste. From the moment you step into the lifts, engulfed in floral motifs, an enchanting experience unfolds. Designed by architect Peter Marino, the space blends the spirit of 30 Montaigne with laid-back Californian ease, including a large patio shaded by the quintessential palm trees of Rodeo Drive.
A curved bar crafted in ebony and onyx, overlooked by a ceiling of sculpted rose petals in shades of white and backed by a wall sculpture of faceted mirrored panels, almost cut like a diamond, offers signature cocktails such as the J’Adior, made with pear, elderflower and Champagne, alongside a menu of small bar bites. The main room features a full-wall canvas: Gardens of Courances (2025) by Nicole Wittenberg, a major site-specific commission created to immerse guests in an enchanted botanical cosmos. Dining chairs are swathed in chartreuse green and peach-coloured abstract fabrics surrounding round white tables, though you may prefer a seat along the banquette wall or one of the cosy side booths for prime people-watching.
The rainbow of colourful crystal-cut plates and glasses used during your meal can be purchased in a small Maison conveniently located between the bar and the main restaurant; a tempting prospect after a few fruity or Damask rose cocktails.
The food: light French fare with a Californian twist
Pardon the cliché, but every dish is a work of art. If you’re feeling decadent, the caviar service arrives in a tin layered with smoked crème fraîche textured to resemble tweed. Dig deeper and you’ll find egg-yolk jam and pickled shallot, intended to be spread on a fluffy herbed madeleine. The most-ordered dish so far is the confit salmon with fermented red pepper, clams and grilled spinach. Other hits include seared scallops with blood orange, beef tartare (again with egg-yolk jam), and abalone served with anchovy and pepper sauce.
Crenn’s signature has been reimagined for Beverly Hills as the Guinea Hen Rodeo with mushrooms, though her rich, creamy potato millefeuille remains unchanged. Desserts take the ‘couture cuisine’ theme to its peak and are almost too pretty to eat – from a coconut rosé cream tart with raspberries and pistachio to a chocolate mousse patterned after a quilted handbag. Get your camera ready: photographs are encouraged, and the dishes are crafted to be captured like A-list stars.
Monsieur Dior by Dominique Crenn is located at 323 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, United States.
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
