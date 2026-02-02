Off-roading supercars aren’t exactly an unknown concept these days. Just last year saw the unique DMV Elevato from Glaswerks whilst Lamborghini, Porsche and a number of independents like photographer George Williams’ amazing Project Safari show that this a rich niche for buyers in roadless territories with ample free time.

Genesis recently pushed itself into the performance space with the launch of the Magma sub-brand. Now it’s signalling that it can go further, with a V8-powered two-seater that’s explicitly pitched at the Middle East.

There’s more than a hint of the heyday of the Paris-Dakar Rally in the X Skorpio’s stubby, high-riding profile. Large 40-inch all-terrain tyres are dwarfed by massive wheelarches, offering plenty of suspension travel for when the going gets tough. The company cites the famed terrain of the UAE’s ‘Empty Quarter’, the Rub’ al Khali, 250,000 square miles of steep sand dunes and ancient routes.

With an interior protected by a roll-cage, extra padding and grab handles, the X Skorpio offers a very stripped-down take on modern luxury. You won’t find acres of touchscreens; instead, controls are tactile and simplified, with advanced communication systems and a powerful air-conditioning unit taking the edge of the desert heat.

Naturally, the black desert scorpion has been wheeled out as an inspirational motif, and there’s also something rather insectoid about the concept’s pinched waist and matt black livery. The new machine is a smart way of redirecting attention to three other all-terrain concept models, the GV60 Outdoors Concept, GV70 Outdoors Concept and GV80 Desert Edition.

Tricked out with roof racks, raised ride height and – in the case of the GV60 – caterpillar tracks instead of wheels, the four cars are very much intended to raise the Genesis profile in the Middle East market.

According to Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer at Genesis, ‘We create concept cars to inspire and ignite authentic passion for our vision. They are designed to deepen the emotional connection with our customers by showcasing the ultimate desirability they’ve always dreamt of. At Genesis, we craft cars that drive emotional expansion, showcasing not only our design philosophy but also the future technologies that personalise and elevate lifestyles.’

In other words, go play.

