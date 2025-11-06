The intersection between off-road machines and on-road supercars is not substantial, although there have been a few notable attempts to transform road cars into all-rounders. We’re thinking of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and Porsche 911 Dakar, in particular. Otherwise, the high-end off-road sector is a world of niche machines, including EVs like the Callum Skye and Vanderhall Brawley GTS.

GlasWerks DMV Elevato (Image credit: GlasWerks DMV)

Now that niche has been joined by the Elevato, billed as the ‘world’s first luxury V12 Italian off-roader’. That’s a pretty limiting category (and also one that ignores the 1982 Lamborghini LM002, which shared its engine with the Countach), but there’s a lot to admire in this new machine from the Special Operations division of GlasWerks DMV.

GlasWerks DMV Elevato (Image credit: GlasWerks DMV)

Revealed at this year’s SEMA show, the Elevato was created to order by the Sterling, Virginia-based endurance rally specialist. GlasWerks started life as a Ferrari GTC4 Lusso, although you’ll note that the prancing horse is conspicuous in its absence. Designed to be the ‘ultimate off-road supercar’, the Elevato required the radical deconstruction of the GTC4 and the replacement or upgrade of 30 per cent of the componentry.

GlasWerks DMV Elevato (Image credit: GlasWerks DMV)

Although the GTC4 Lusso was originally an all-wheel drive car, the drivetrain was focused on handling, not off-roading. As a result, the Elevato’s most important modifications involve a complete suspension rebuild, as well as strengthening the axles and doubling the ground clearance. All this additional work gives each wheel eight inches of travel, with an onboard air system to automatically adjust tyre pressures depending on the terrain.

GlasWerks DMV Elevato (Image credit: GlasWerks DMV)

Other enhancements include beefed-up rock guards and wheelarches, a roof-rack, tow hitches, uprated exhaust and custom lighting systems, as well as new gauges to deal with the additional functions. The underbody cladding is designed for protection and to be replaceable should it be damaged.

GlasWerks DMV Elevato (Image credit: GlasWerks DMV)

‘We’ve spent time in the off-road luxury market and want to offer something different,’ says GlasWerks DMV co-founder Joshua Sroka. ‘Developing the first few Elevatos side-by-side has allowed us to build one car that’s more comfortable and capable on worn-out paved roads or gravel, while the other sees more off-road and trail use.’ Customers can supply their own GTC4 or ask GlasWerks to source one for them.

GlasWerks DMV Elevato (Image credit: GlasWerks DMV)

GlasWerks DMV Elevato, from $175,000 plus donor car, GlasWerks Special Operations, SpecOpsbyGW.com, @SpecOpsbyGW