GlasWerks DMV debuts the Elevato, a radically revised Ferrari designed for off-road adventures
The GlasWerks DMV Elevato started life as a GTC4 Lusso but has been transformed into an all-terrain performance machine with a V12 at its heart
The intersection between off-road machines and on-road supercars is not substantial, although there have been a few notable attempts to transform road cars into all-rounders. We’re thinking of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and Porsche 911 Dakar, in particular. Otherwise, the high-end off-road sector is a world of niche machines, including EVs like the Callum Skye and Vanderhall Brawley GTS.
Now that niche has been joined by the Elevato, billed as the ‘world’s first luxury V12 Italian off-roader’. That’s a pretty limiting category (and also one that ignores the 1982 Lamborghini LM002, which shared its engine with the Countach), but there’s a lot to admire in this new machine from the Special Operations division of GlasWerks DMV.
Revealed at this year’s SEMA show, the Elevato was created to order by the Sterling, Virginia-based endurance rally specialist. GlasWerks started life as a Ferrari GTC4 Lusso, although you’ll note that the prancing horse is conspicuous in its absence. Designed to be the ‘ultimate off-road supercar’, the Elevato required the radical deconstruction of the GTC4 and the replacement or upgrade of 30 per cent of the componentry.
Although the GTC4 Lusso was originally an all-wheel drive car, the drivetrain was focused on handling, not off-roading. As a result, the Elevato’s most important modifications involve a complete suspension rebuild, as well as strengthening the axles and doubling the ground clearance. All this additional work gives each wheel eight inches of travel, with an onboard air system to automatically adjust tyre pressures depending on the terrain.
Other enhancements include beefed-up rock guards and wheelarches, a roof-rack, tow hitches, uprated exhaust and custom lighting systems, as well as new gauges to deal with the additional functions. The underbody cladding is designed for protection and to be replaceable should it be damaged.
‘We’ve spent time in the off-road luxury market and want to offer something different,’ says GlasWerks DMV co-founder Joshua Sroka. ‘Developing the first few Elevatos side-by-side has allowed us to build one car that’s more comfortable and capable on worn-out paved roads or gravel, while the other sees more off-road and trail use.’ Customers can supply their own GTC4 or ask GlasWerks to source one for them.
GlasWerks DMV Elevato, from $175,000 plus donor car, GlasWerks Special Operations, SpecOpsbyGW.com, @SpecOpsbyGW
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Visual artists and musicians pair up to create unique artworks for charity
Music Shaped, an initiative by In Place Of War, invites visual and musical artists to collaborate on one-off artworks
-
The Eagle Lightweight GTR is a minimalist expression of racing car aesthetics
Eagle E-Types is renowned for its stewardship of Jaguar’s iconic 1960s sports car. With this one-off Lightweight GTR version, the company has pushed its ethos to the limit
-
These compact new lighting designs are perfect companions for darker evenings
With our glowing recommendation, six cute and covetable new lighting designs to beat the winter blues