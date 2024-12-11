The exclusive Callum Skye EV reveals its interior style ahead of a 2025 launch
The Skye is a bespoke sporting EV with a lightweight ethos and an unconventional design. The forthcoming car now has a fully finished interior
Twelve months ago, we reported on the Callum Skye, a new electric off-roader concept from design agency and boutique manufacturer Callum. Now the studio has revealed a more on-road focused variant, along with the car’s interior. There’s also a dedicated configurator that allows you to shape your own choices for the 2+2 cabin.
As one might expect from a strictly limited-edition EV pitched at the luxury market, the Skye interior is upmarket and highly tailored. Featuring surfaces and seats trimmed with material from the long-established Scottish automotive supplier, Bridge of Weir Leather, using a special semi-aniline finish in the what the studio is calling a ‘deconstructed tartan’ digital print.
The Skye, shown here in ‘Vitamin C’ orange and contrasting satin gun metal grey, has two sports seats up front and a removable rear bench, probably best suited to small children or the occasional single adult. The front seats are trimmed in Arctic Pearl Bridge of Weir leather, with splashes of orange around the cabin, as well as satin silver detailing on the interior of the doors.
The deconstructed tartan pattern can be found on the door cards, centre console and glove compartment and while the rest of the interior is contemporary, it avoids the screen-centric approach taken by many luxury cars. The instrument binnacle features twin analogue dials, while HVAC controls are located on the central spine. The modest central touchscreen offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
‘While the car is capable and has a rugged exterior, the interior design is carefully and considerately refined to deliver a premium feel at every touchpoint,’ explains Aleck Jones, Callum’s head of design. ‘Clever design solutions keep the interior simple but not simplistic, giving it a light, airy and refined feel while being within a compact cabin.’
Being an EV, keeping weight down was also a key factor. Body panels are made from a flax composite that incorporates bio-resin, a material that’s being considered for production. Power is provided by a 42kWh battery with a projected range of around 170 miles and a sprint time of below four seconds, thanks in part to the exceptionally light weight of 1,150kg.
Also essential for the luxury market are high levels of personalisation, and Callum has made full use of the Bridge of Weir’s digital printing technology for the tartan pattern. The model is also set to be offered in two variants, one with a more dynamic road-going focus and the other taking the off-road route, with a more durable, hard-wearing interior (due to be revealed next year).
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Callum Skye, order books open now, from £80,000, CallumDesigns.com, configurator at CallumDesigns.com/MySkye
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Raise your horns: Aston Martin’s Valhalla blends race car dynamics and high-tech craft
Valhalla is the first ever mid-engine series production Aston Martin, a hybrid V8 limited to 999 units
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘I asked people to give me eight hours of their sleep’: Sophie Calle revisits her artistic experiment
‘The Sleepers’ by Sophie Calle is published in English for the first time
By Hannah Silver Published
-
The new dawn of Japanese whisky
Japanese whisky has long been the pinnacle of sophistication for connoisseurs. Our spirits writer Neil Ridley looks at this year’s best releases, and a new breed of distillers bringing innovation into the mix
By Neil Ridley Published
-
La Vie en Rose: can the Jaguar Type 00 reset the narrative surrounding the brand’s reinvention?
This is the Jaguar Type 00, the first physical manifestation of the reborn brand’s new commitment to ‘Exuberant Modernism’. We take it for a semiotic spin
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Revived Scout Motors reveals two all-electric utility vehicle concepts
As Scout throws the covers off its debut Traveler SUV and Terra truck concepts, Wallpaper* speaks to its chief design officer Chris Benjamin about the reborn brand
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Cadillac extends its EV portfolio with the new Vistiq, a luxury three-row SUV
If you absolutely have to drive an SUV, the launch of the Cadillac Vistiq means the marque now offers a full suite of electric options
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Kia fields a pair of all-electric camping concepts, the PV5 WKNDR and EV9 ADVNTR
The 2024 SEMA show saw two new concept designs from Kia, exploring the art and function of the all-electric camping machine
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The new Smart #5 takes the brand's essential character upmarket and offroad
Kai Sieber, head of design Smart at Mercedes-Benz Design, discusses the evolution and style of the new Smart #5
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Looking for a long-range luxury EV that’s a true Tesla alternative? Welcome to the Lucid Air
We drive the Lucid Air, the high-performance Californian EV that’s a welcome leftfield choice in a sea of Musk-mobiles. Vote Lucid!
By Guy Bird Published
-
All hail the arrival of true autonomy? On Tesla’s proposed Robotaxi and techno-insecurity
Tesla’s new marketing push predicts a future of robot cabs, automated buses and autonomous home androids. We already want to get off
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
We report from the theatrical, laser-lit launch of Lynk & Co’s first European EV, the 02
In the future, will we treat cars like streaming services and simply subscribe to them? That’s one way that Lynk & Co envisages customers getting into their cars, including the new 02 EV
By Jonathan Bell Published