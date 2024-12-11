The exclusive Callum Skye EV reveals its interior style ahead of a 2025 launch

Twelve months ago, we reported on the Callum Skye, a new electric off-roader concept from design agency and boutique manufacturer Callum. Now the studio has revealed a more on-road focused variant, along with the car’s interior. There’s also a dedicated configurator that allows you to shape your own choices for the 2+2 cabin.

Callum Skye interior (Image credit: Callum)

As one might expect from a strictly limited-edition EV pitched at the luxury market, the Skye interior is upmarket and highly tailored. Featuring surfaces and seats trimmed with material from the long-established Scottish automotive supplier, Bridge of Weir Leather, using a special semi-aniline finish in the what the studio is calling a ‘deconstructed tartan’ digital print.

Seats are trimmed in Bridge of Weir leather (Image credit: Callum)

The Skye, shown here in ‘Vitamin C’ orange and contrasting satin gun metal grey, has two sports seats up front and a removable rear bench, probably best suited to small children or the occasional single adult. The front seats are trimmed in Arctic Pearl Bridge of Weir leather, with splashes of orange around the cabin, as well as satin silver detailing on the interior of the doors.

A removable rear bench adds +2 capability (Image credit: Callum)

The deconstructed tartan pattern can be found on the door cards, centre console and glove compartment and while the rest of the interior is contemporary, it avoids the screen-centric approach taken by many luxury cars. The instrument binnacle features twin analogue dials, while HVAC controls are located on the central spine. The modest central touchscreen offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Callum Skye dashboard (Image credit: Callum)

‘While the car is capable and has a rugged exterior, the interior design is carefully and considerately refined to deliver a premium feel at every touchpoint,’ explains Aleck Jones, Callum’s head of design. ‘Clever design solutions keep the interior simple but not simplistic, giving it a light, airy and refined feel while being within a compact cabin.’

Callum Skye dashboard (Image credit: Callum)

The Callum Skye dashboard features analogue dials (Image credit: Callum)

Being an EV, keeping weight down was also a key factor. Body panels are made from a flax composite that incorporates bio-resin, a material that’s being considered for production. Power is provided by a 42kWh battery with a projected range of around 170 miles and a sprint time of below four seconds, thanks in part to the exceptionally light weight of 1,150kg.

Callum Skye EV (Image credit: Callum)

Also essential for the luxury market are high levels of personalisation, and Callum has made full use of the Bridge of Weir’s digital printing technology for the tartan pattern. The model is also set to be offered in two variants, one with a more dynamic road-going focus and the other taking the off-road route, with a more durable, hard-wearing interior (due to be revealed next year).

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Callum Skye EV (Image credit: Callum)

Callum Skye, order books open now, from £80,000, CallumDesigns.com, configurator at CallumDesigns.com/MySkye