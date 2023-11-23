Callum Skye: electric off-roading just got a whole lot more stylish

The Callum Skye is billed as a ‘high-performance, multi-terrain vehicle’, a true Sports Utility Vehicle, in other words, with a pure electric powertrain and an emphasis on driving entertainment, regardless of location or conditions. This remarkable machine is the first in-house design from Callum Designs to bear the company name.

(Image credit: Callum)

Callum was set up by former Jaguar head of design Ian Callum, initially as a consultancy but increasingly as a source of innovative new products like the Prodrive Racing Simulator, and reimaginings of established classics.

Automotive design has always been at the studio’s core, however, and with the Skye, Callum is taking the bold step of becoming a manufacturer in its own right. There are hints of the Callum-styled Prodrive Hunter in the raised-up wedge shape, but this is a much more compact, lighter and far less daunting proposition.

(Image credit: Callum)

At just 4m long and 1.9m wide, the Skye is a minnow in the world of rally-style performance. Despite having a 42kWh battery pack, it still manages to weigh in at under 1,150kg. This lightness should ensure a spirited four-second sprint to 60mph and a relatively sensible range of 170 miles – you’re not really going to want to drive any further across daunting terrain in one hit. Naturally, the car is also four-wheel-drive, with the promise of an optional fast-charging battery that’ll take just ten minutes to top up.

(Image credit: Callum)

The Skye’s 2+2 bodywork sits on a space frame chassis and raised up above chunky all-terrain tyres with plenty of suspension travel. Unlike some of its closest equivalents in the radical off-roader category, the Skye is fully enclosed, with glazed roof panels reaching down to the edge of the rear deck. The doors have glass panels above and below the beltline for added visibility on unpaved roads, and there’s also scope for bike attachments and other extras.

(Image credit: Callum)

Ian Callum describes the Skye as a vehicle that ‘has been designed to exceed expectations: minimal mass, maximum capability – [it’s] exceptionally usable and an absolute joy to drive’. We can wholeheartedly endorse any off-road leisure vehicle that cuts down on noise pollution; you could imagine this vehicle as the ultimate Highlands runaround, or a dune-basher that can double up as day-to-day transport. Prototypes are expected to be up and running by spring 2024.

(Image credit: Callum)

For more information, visit CallumDesigns.com/Skye