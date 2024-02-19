This handmade Lamborghini Countach LP400 is designed to slot on a shelf

This meticulous recreation of the most famous Lamborghini of all is one of a series of bespoke model cars from Amalgam Collection, based in Bristol, UK. Founded in 1995, the company builds cars to 1:8 scale, allowing for extremely high levels of detail. This requires the original manufacturer’s CAD data and engineering drawings, as well as digital scans and photographs of a full-size car.

This is its latest release, the Lamborghini Countach LP400. Introduced in 1974, following the 1971 LP500 prototype model, the mid-engined supercar has lost none of its power to shock and entrance, even at 1/8 the scale. Designed by Marcello Gandini, the Countach was to evolve through various guises until production ended in 1990, and also inspired the controversial limited edition LPI 800-4 model from 2022.

All the Lamborghini Countach LP400 you need, at just 50cm long

The Countach’s design is shown here in its purest form, complete with the ‘Periscopio’ slot in the roof – used in the concept to create a sightline for the rear-view mirror. Amalgam’s model is just over 50cm long and comes complete with fully opening doors, headlights, front luggage compartment and rear engine cover, showing the depth of detail that Amalgam’s model makers have to go to capture everything from cabin switchgear to fuel lines on the miniature V12 engine. Available in either Giallo Fly yellow or Rosso Red, there are also bespoke options should you wish to create an exact replica of an existing car.

This officially licensed Countach will be followed by another Lamborghini model, the company’s all-new Revuelto flagship, its first plug-in hybrid model, later this year. They’ll join a line-up of highly collectable 1:8 scale models that run from pre-war classics to contemporary Formula 1 cars, each of which takes around 250 to 450 hours to build.

The blue-chip classics the company recreates are hugely valuable investments, cars that require copious insurance cover, forensically correct maintenance, and all-round climate-controlled quarters. Any forays out into real-world traffic represent a substantial risk. The value of early Lamborghinis is rising relentlessly – the 1975 LP400 delivered new to Rod Stewart sold for just shy of €1m at RM Sotheby’s in 2023.

Given that the original Countach wasn’t actually all that to drive in the first place, Amalgam’s offering is a tempting alternative. Short of having your own classic car gallery, this is one way that collectors – and owners - can appreciate the craft and forms of their automotive assets.

Countach LP400, £14,835 (standard model), £17,425 (bespoke tailormade model), available from Amalgam Collection, AmalgamCollection.com, @AmalgamCollectionModels