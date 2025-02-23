Lamborghini, fast friends with the Italian State Police for two decades
When the Italian police need to be somewhere fast, they turn to a long-running partnership with one of the country’s most famed sports car manufacturers, Lamborghini
Driven by a mission to save lives, Lamborghini has been supplying the Italian State Police with vehicles for more than 20 years. The publicity benefits are also a welcome side effect. Police forces need fast, reliable, and versatile vehicles, cars that can quickly reach top speeds to respond swiftly to emergencies.
To date, Lamborghini has supplied six high-performance vehicles to the Italian police force, with their primary role being in high-speed organ transplant: over 200 organ transports have used the fleet. 'Our supercars can significantly support the police in critical situations,’ says chief marketing and sales officer at Lamborghini, Federico Foschini. ‘We have a strong corporate and social responsibility towards our country, our people, and the wider community.’
This collaboration began in 2004, when Lamborghini provided the Italian Police with the stylish Gallardo 510-4. The V10-powered two-seater was equipped like a conventional police car, with licence plate recognition technology and the ability to transmit images and data in real time. In 2005, a second vehicle was introduced, in Bologna, that featured a refrigerated compartment for organs to be transported in the front.
A Gallardo LP 560-4 replaced the original two cars in 2008, offering enhanced performance with a 5.2-litre V10 engine, all-wheel drive, and a top speed of 325 km/h. Boasting a refrigerated compartment for organ transport in the front boot and a defibrillator for emergency operations, this vehicle was mainly used on the Salerno-Reggio Calabria motorway, highly visible at all times.
‘Lamborghini is always at the forefront of innovation,’ notes Foschini. In 2014, Lamborghini delivered a Huracán LP 610-4 to the Italian State Police, followed by a second in 2017. The successor to the Gallardo, the vehicle featured a 5.2-litre V10 engine, a top speed of 325 km/h, and optimised lights for visibility. In February 2023, the Huracán was used to transport a kidney from a hospital in L’Aquila to Turin, saving a 57-year-old woman's life.
The most recent vehicle delivered to the police was the Urus Performante, in 2023. Designed at Lamborghini’s studio in Sant’Agata Bolognese, it sees the Italian Police force’s classic white and tricolour stripes cleverly integrated with the Urus’ faceted bodywork. The twin-turbo V8 engine SUV is equipped with a secure weapon drawer, a defibrillator, and a collapsible message panel.
Like its predecessors, the Urus Performante includes a refrigerator for organ transport, along with an advanced display and data logger that continuously monitors the temperature. Just as ‘each new Lamborghini model pushes the boundaries on performance and technological innovation’, according to Foschini, the company’s special patrol vehicles integrate new technology as and when it becomes available.
After two decades, Lamborghini remains dedicated to providing police with new state-of-the-art vehicles. Over the years, this partnership has allowed the car manufacturer to use its cutting-edge technology and engineering to support law enforcement efforts. ‘We are extremely proud to celebrate 20 years of collaboration with the Italian State Police, an institution we deeply respect for its daily work protecting citizens,’ says chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann.
