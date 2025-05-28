Zagato reveals the first model from Bovensiepen Automobiles and a one-off Alfa Romeo
Two new cars emerged from Zagato’s studio to grace the shores of Lake Como at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2025. We explore the Italian coachbuilder’s latest designs
Zagato doubled down on its contemporary approach to coachbuilding with the recent reveal of two new cars and the first production version of the AGTZ Twin Tail, an uprated and restyled take on the Alpine A110, a contemporary classic in itself.
Zagato has a long and storied history and the decision to unveil the new models during the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2025 made perfect sense – several of the legendary cars on display and on sale were penned by the famed carrozzeria.
The two new models were the Alfa Romeo 8C DoppiaCoda Zagato and the Bovensiepen Zagato. The former continues a brand collaboration that has been active since 1921 and most recently resulted in the Giulia SWB. The 8C DoppiaCoda Zagato honours the extensive range of 8C models of the 1930s; fittingly enough, the 2025 Best of Show award went to an 8C, the 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B (P3) race car, one of nearly 200 8-cylinder models made during the period.
The 8C heritage is continued with the new car, which uses as its basis the 8C Competizione model of 2007, already a very limited-edition machine (just 829 cars were built, open and closed, before production ended in 2010. As a result, the 8C DoppiaCoda Zagato is a one-off, built for a ‘visionary Italian collector’.
Exhibited in (and winning) the Concept Cars and Prototypes category at last weekend’s Concorso, where it sat alongside entries from Kimera, Lotus, Pagani and SCG, the beautiful new car was resplendent in rich Alfa Romeo red. At the rear there’s an integrated spoiler and a fusion of the sharp-cut aerodynamic Kamm tail and the rounded tail of traditional coachbuilding. ‘We may have just started a new chapter in Zagato design, focused on researching tail sections and exploring new aerodynamic and stylistic solutions to spark innovation – just like coachbuilders always used to do,’ says Zagato’s President, Andrea Michele Zagato.
There was also the world premiere of the Bovensiepen Zagato at the FuoriConcorso exhibition. The company was started by Andreas Bovensiepen, scion of the family responsible for creating BMW specialist Alpina. The latter has now been absorbed into the main BMW Group and is set to reappear in 2026, so Bovensiepen Automobiles is aiming for a different, more luxurious demographic.
Described as a delectable merger of German engineering with Italian design sensibility, the first car from the new company is a grand tourer in the traditional sense. The eagle eyed will spot the familiar proportions of the BMW M4 beneath the fluid new coachwork, with the Bovensiepen Zagato utilising BMW’s performance champion to create a sharp-suited four-seater that’s both elegant and practical.
According to Zagato’s chief designer Norihiko Harada, the GT represents ‘a kind of blend of Italian charm, sensual and soft design, with a very solid, almost architectural German structure… a beautiful fusion of two automotive cultures’. The adoption of the Zagato name for the new model references generations of collaboration. The new company hopes to deliver its first cars next summer.
Finally, there’s the Twin Tail with its removable rear bodywork, designed to improve aerodynamics (at the expense of practicality) for track racing. As with all the company’s output, a fully bespoke programme of interior and exterior enhancements is available.
Zagato.it, @Zagato1919, Bovensiepen.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
