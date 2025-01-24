We are the world: Pininfarina’s ‘Orbis’ taps Papal support for an eco-friendly agenda

What to make of Orbis, a ‘symbol of sustainability and harmony for Pope Francis’, designed by leading Italian studio Pininfarina and presented to His Holiness at a ceremony in the Vatican this week? Part trophy, part mystic Catholic relic, part abstracted engine component, the Orbis is described as a ‘symbolic object’ by the studio.

Orbis by Pininfarina (Image credit: Vatican Media)

Shaped by Pininfarina, with no clue given as to where it was crafted, the Orbis is a translucent asymmetric sculpture that has been designed to hold ‘significant meaning,’ splicing Catholic mysticism with the auto industry’s penchant for awarding itself trophies.

Detail, Orbis by Pininfarina (Image credit: Vatican Media)

While the object itself was handed over to the supreme pontiff by a delegation of auto industry reps led by Silvio Pietro Angori, vice president and CEO of Pininfarina, amidst much ceremony, the backstory is a little more prosaic. In fact, it celebrates the fifth edition of ‘From 100 to 5%’, a massive annual test of EV efficiency organised by Motor1.com and this year launched from St Peter’s Square.

Orbis by Pininfarina and the Ferrari P6 Berlinetta Speciale Concept (Image credit: Vatican Media)

Described as a real-world test of battery life and range, ‘From 100 to 5%’ sees 12 key EVs pitched against one another in the urban traffic of Rome’s A90 ring road, the Grande Raccordo Anulare. Modest scaled models from Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Lancia, Mini, Omoda, Renault, Skoda, Smart and Volvo will duke it out on the autostrada to see which one does best, with results due in February.

Orbis in front of the 12 entrants to the 'From 100 to 5%' test (Image credit: Vatican Media)

The Orbis project might actually be a canny political play. Pininfarina speaks of the object representing the ‘shared values of sustainability, innovation, and commitment to building a better future’, its circular form ‘symbolising harmony and unity, while the dynamic, intertwined inner surfaces represent the creative tension required to build a sustainable future’.

In a world where the social, economic and political impetus to go all-electric threatens to be undone by rogue presidents guided by grudges and bad advice, Europe’s car makers are smart to get the papal authority on their side.

Orbis by Pininfarina (Image credit: Vatican Media)

‘This object is not only a gift for the Holy Father but also an invitation for all of us to work together for a more sustainable world,’ Silvio Pietro Angori said after the ceremony. 'At Pininfarina, we believe design can be a powerful tool to inspire change, bridging innovation and responsibility.'

The transition to sustainable mobility is a technological challenge but, above all, it’s a cultural transformation that involves all of us.’ We’re living at a time when gestures, loyalties and symbolism have taken on new and urgent importance.

