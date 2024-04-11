New Alfa Romeo Milano revives the marque’s sporty, small-car heyday
The all-new Alfa Romeo Milano is the brand’s latest compact car, a small SUV with two all-electric options and plenty of integral style
Arriving just in time for Salone del Mobile 2024, this is the appropriately named Alfa Romeo Milano, the revitalised Italian manufacturer’s new small car.
The Milano places great emphasis on sportiness, with one combustion option and two levels of electric power, including a 240hp equivalent Veloce model at the top-of-the-range. The Milano Elettrica, as it'll be known, is Alfa's first pure EV, pitched at a freshly exciting small EV segment and will go head-to-head with the likes of the Volvo EX30 and the forthcoming Cupra Tavascan.
Whilst the Volvo is all about simplicity, Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile in Turin has gone all out to make the Milano a car that’s both intriguing to drive and to look at. Alfa claims a relatively low weight for the class, as well as a spacious cabin and capacious boot, with a dashboard that celebrates the marque’s sporting small-car heyday, the 1960s. The twin instrument binnacles hark directly back to cars like the GT Junior, whilst the inevitable touch screen is part of the dash, rather than a tablet stuck on top of it.
What’ll be crucial is the Milano’s driving dynamics. Compact and lithe are relative terms in a marketplace of ballooning scales and weights, but with a length of 4.17m and width of 1.78m, it’s definitely at the smaller end of what’s available. The projected range of 250 miles is the least we’ve come to expect for any small electric car and Alfa is being surprisingly cagey about the stats and abilities of the ICE version; bets are still being hedged even at this late stage of EV acceptance.
Visually, the Milano is a far more coherent realisation of Alfa Romeo’s core values than its current clutch of SUVs, the Tonale and Stelvio. The silhouette is helped by the rising beltline, kicked-up tail and large 20in wheels, complete with signature ‘Petali’ designs, while the front-end treatment features a new manifestation of the Alfa ‘face’, complete with a stylised radiator-like grille for the EV and a more conventional front end for the ICE.
It’s not retro by any stretch of the imagination, but there is a strangely familiar aura to the Milano’s stance and overall appearance, almost as if an early noughties concept car had been brought to life. The kicked up rear end – a Kamm tail, in aerodynamic speak – is a direct reference to Alfa Romeo’s Giulia TZ, a 1960s sports car bodied by Zagato, one of many styling houses to give visual expression to the Alfas of this period.
The Alfa/Zagato relationship is still very much a thing, albeit on a far smaller scale, but cars like the Milano and the upcoming limited edition 33 Stradale show that a storied past is still the key to Alfa’s future.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Orders for the Alfa Romeo Milano will open in Summer 2024, price tbc, AlfaRomeo.co.uk, @AlfaRomeo.co.uk
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Lanserhof Sylt’s detox programme leaves you ‘glowing and full of energy’
German health resort, Lanserhof Sylt’s ‘Lanserhof Cure’ programme makes a lasting first impression on Nick Vinson
By Nick Vinson Published
-
Watches and Wonders 2024: what to do, where to go and who to see in Geneva this weekend
As the Geneva fine watch salon opens its doors to the general public for three days this weekend, and satellite shows take over the city, here's our whistle-stop guide
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Activism Award 2024 celebrates architecture’s passionate global champions
The shortlist for architecture’s Activism Award 2024 has been announced, highlighting the work of six nominees
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A pair of performance Alfa Romeos burnish the hallowed Quadrifoglio badge
The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio represent the apex of each model
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Restomod Italian cars: Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Fiat and more classics reborn for modern roads
In the world of restomod Italian cars, everything from 1960s race cars to cult city vehicles can be restored, reshaped and updated for modern driving and fastidious collectors
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Year in review: the top 10 cars of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
What were the best four-wheeled offerings of 2023? Transport editor Jonathan Bell takes us through the year’s most intriguing automobiles
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Stunning Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale marks the brand’s return to custom car building
Sharing a name with a 1960s icon, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a contemporary electric supercar, albeit ferociously expensive and strictly limited. Is this the shape of Alfas to come?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid isn’t quite the tonic the Italian brand is capable of brewing
The Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid is yet another entry into the crowded compact SUV market, this time bringing the Italian brand’s idiosyncrasies to the fore
By Jonathan Bell Published