Porsche 911 Dakar is rugged, rally-inspired and raring to go off-road
The limited-edition Porsche 911 Dakar was inspired by some of the brand’s biggest sporting achievements and goes places no production 911 has ever been before
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Porsche’s motorsport dominance isn’t limited to the racetrack. Since the early days of the company, its products have also excelled at the arduous art of rallying. At this year’s LA Auto Show, the company has finally returned to this heritage, perhaps spurred on by a number of independent ventures into more rugged, go-anywhere Porsche conversions.
The new Porsche 911 Dakar will be limited to just 2,500 cars. Directly inspired by the 911 that triumphed in the gruelling Paris-Dakar Rally in 1984 (actually known as the Porsche 953), the new model is available in both a conventional paint job as well as a ‘Rallye Design Package’ mimicking the original car’s appearance.
Porsche’s involvement in the Paris-Dakar not only gave rise to the introduction of four-wheel-drive to the 911 range, but also birthed the 959 supercar, which arrived on the scene two years after the victory, originally to target the wild performance machines in Group B rally racing. Four-wheel drive is now available across the 911 range, as well as forming the core of Porsche’s SUVs, the Porsche Macan and the Cayenne.
The 911 Dakar is immediately distinct from its road-focused siblings by the raised ride height, which sits at 50mm more than a 911 Carrera. The car can also be raised an additional 30mm for even more ground clearance – and it can be driven at speeds of up to 170km/h at this height.
Power comes from a three-litre biturbo six-cylinder engine, pushing out 480 PS and capable of reaching 100km/h in 3.4 seconds. The special rugged all-terrain tyres limited top speed to 240 km/h.
At the rear, the 911’s pop-up spoiler has been replaced with a fixed carbon-fibre reinforced plastic version, and there’s a new CFRP front luggage compartment cover with deep air inlets just like the ultimate 911, the GT3.
Optional extras include a roof basket for those all-important rally tools like shovels and traction boards, and there’s even an optional roof tent. The Porsche Design team has also come up with a matching chronograph for total completists.
The Rallye Design Package has a two-tone paint finish in White/Gentian Blue Metallic, a colour combo that – it should be noted – originated with Rothmans International, the British tobacco manufacturer (‘the greatest name in cigarettes’) that bankrolled Porsche back in the 1980s. The company has thoughtfully adapted the forbidden and defunct logo into the word ‘Roughroads’, and you can also specify the race number of your choice.
Porsche 911 Dakar, from £173,000, Porsche.com (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Menorahs for Hanukkah become sculptural objets d’art in the hands of artist Hannah Polskin
Menorahs are given a modern rethink in elegant stone sculptures
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Tallinn Art Hall brings change and bright pink to the Estonian capital
The Tallinn Art Hall has a bright pink, brand-new home, courtesy of Estonian architecture studio Saalto
By Emma O'Kelly • Published
-
Kia Niro EV combines quiet competence with engaging modern design
The Kia Niro EV sets a new standard for compact electric cars, with sophisticated design, impressive range and plenty of equipment
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
928 by Nardone Automotive: a restomod Porsche with Gallic verve and Italian style
928 by Nardone Automotive is a gracefully modernised version of Porsche’s endearingly different 928
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Porsche Taycan Turbo shows the seductive side of EVs
Despite its size and weight, the car rides and turns like a true sports car, a faintly magical achievement
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Two contemporary Porsches answer the question, do we need sports cars?
Both the Porsche Macan S and the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S are brilliant to drive, but for different reasons
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Unseen Porsche images reveal the cars that could have been
Porsche lays bare its creative process in a new book, Porsche Unseen, that features unreleased car designs
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Ionic Cars transforms a classic Porsche into an electric vehicle
This Porsche 911 Targa is getting all of its power from an unexpected source: the electric motor from a Tesla Model S
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Electrification takes pole position at Frankfurt Motor Show 2019
By Guy Bird • Last updated
-
From new compacts to SUVs, car makers are charging towards an electric future
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Power players: German car makers leading the hybrid and electric charge
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated