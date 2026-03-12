Elevate your egg basket this Easter with Louis Vuitton’s decadent ‘Chocolate Egg Bag’. The new edible collection is created by Louis Vuitton pastry chef Maxime Frédéric, with realistic detailing and adorned in the maison’s recognisable codes.

Tuck into Louis Vuitton’s chocolate egg bag

Le chocolat Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton Yellow Egg Bag €250 at le-chocolat-maxime-frederic-louis-vuitton.com

The ‘Chocolate Egg Bag’ was first released last year, and is inspired by the original ‘Egg Bag’ designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of women's collections at Louis Vuitton, for the S/S 2019 show. In 2026, the well-received chocolate version is back, this time in a colourful iteration.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The taste is as good as the bag's artistry promises. The piece comprises two dark chocolate shells, which are filled with an assortment of roasted nuts, candied fruit and hazelnut praline. The white chocolate handles and zipper are in a soft shade of yellow. Inside, you will find a bar of milk chocolate filled with a luscious centre of hazelnut praline and lemon caramel.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The collection also includes a box of six mini chocolate egg bags. These are smaller takes on the main design, and come in different, but all divine, flavours: a milk chocolate egg is filled with hazelnut praline, pieces of hazelnut and vanilla caramel; a dark chocolate egg is filled with a crunchy chocolate praline and caramel; and another milk chocolate egg is filled with peanut praline, pieces of peanut and vanilla caramel.

Le chocolat Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton Mini Easter Egg Bags X6 €65 at le-chocolat-maxime-frederic-louis-vuitton.com

Frédéric, who won the title of Best Pastry Chef in the world in 2025, finished the collection with the return of three chocolate chicks, each with a Louis Vuitton motif around its neck. Like with the miniature eggs, the chocolate chicks come in three flavours: there's a dark chocolate chick filled with crunchy buckwheat praline and buckwheat caramel; a milk chocolate chick filled with oat praline and honey caramel; and another milk chocolate chick filled with corn praline and vanilla caramel.

Le chocolat Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton Easter Chicks X3 €35 at le-chocolat-maxime-frederic-louis-vuitton.com

These chocolate morsels look too good to eat, but that won’t stop us indulging in the gourmet range this Easter. The collection is available to purchase online here, and will be available in-store at the Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton chocolate shops in Paris and New York, from 13 March 2026.



Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton, 2 bis rue du Pont Neuf, 75001 Paris

Le Café Louis Vuitton at Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC, 6 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022, USA

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors