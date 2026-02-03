Wallpaper* Design Awards: Louis Vuitton reimagines its 130-year-old monogram anew
We named this celebratory Speedy bag our ‘Best Party Bag’ for its fresh take on a monogram which redefined luxury style
Neil Godwin - Photography
The Louis Vuitton monogram is one of fashion’s definitive motifs: created in 1896 by Georges Vuitton in tribute to his late father – and house founder – Louis Vuitton, it has remained a revered emblem of global luxury for the 130 years since.
This year, the Parisian house marks this substantial anniversary with a celebration of the monogram, beginning with a new version of the ‘Speedy’, perhaps the house’s best-known handbag and an enduring emblem of its own (the Speedy was introduced in 1930 as the ‘Express’ and iterations have been on the shelves since, reimagined by everybody from Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to former menswear creative director Virgil Abloh).
Wallpaper* Design Awards: Louis Vuitton’s monogrammed Speedy is our ‘Best Party Bag’
Adorned with a special label to ensure its collectible status, the new iteration features the original 1896 monogram rendered on the house’s contemporary linen-and-cotton canvas – the type of throughline between past and present which has long defined the house’s oeuvre.
Reimagined in bold pastel hues, the monogram is applied using the traditional ‘pochoir’ stencilling technique, and also features on an array of other reissued classic handbags, from the 1992 ‘Alma’ – an ode to Parisian architecture named after the city’s Alma Bridge – to the ‘Noé’, which was originally designed to carry five bottles of champagne.
Though it is the Speedy which is our award winner: an accessory that, like the monogram which adorns it, has stood the test of time.
Discover all the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026 winners in the February issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 8 January 2025. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.