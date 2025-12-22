Year in review: the shape of mobility to come in our list of the top 10 concept cars of 2025
Concept cars remain hugely popular ways to stoke interest in innovation and future forms. Here are our ten best conceptual visions from 2025
In terms of profile raising, none of the concepts released in 2025 could match the furore caused by the 2024 Jaguar Type 00. That’s not to say there weren’t a few high-profile shockers on show throughout the year, just that none of them could equal the cultural and mechanical do-over that the shocking pink Jag represented.
Instead, we had a number of concepts seeking to re-shape the art of automotive packaging, some looking forward to a future of more compact cars, others harking back to the vast barges of the combustion era. Chinese brands are carrying the torch of outré creativity, with projects like the Avatr Vision Xpectra and XPeng’s wild Aero HT ‘Land Aircraft Carrier’, but there were other welcome oddities as well, such as the six-wheeled Lexus LS Concept and GM’s trio of futuristic Corvette Concepts.
Read on to discover the boldest future thinking of 2025.
1. Citroën ELO
The ELO is a charming new concept from Citroën, both a revival of the ultra-utilitarian design seen in post-war cars like the 2CV and a nod to multifunctional future where the car is a third space.
2. Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic
Perhaps the most OTT conceptual designs of the year, the Vision Iconic was an unashamedly luxurious machine with nods to 30s and 50s Mercedes design.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
3. Dacia Hipster
A chunky kei car for Europe, the little Dacia Hipster offers urban street smarts at a fraction of the scale of most modern SUVs.
4. Cupra Tindaya
The Baroque-Gothic exuberance of Cupra’s Tindaya doesn’t really any equivalents in contemporary car design. It’s as if Antoni Gaudí and Christopher Nolan teamed up to make a mid-sized family SUV.
5. Audi Concept C
What could just be the most influential Audi design study in decades, the Concept C was a TT-sized sports EV that previewed an all-new design language for Audi going forward.
6. Peugeot 504 Pikes Peak
A marvellous piece of collaborative creativity from Peugeot Design Lab, the Pikes Peak was one of a pair of concepts created with French hip-hop group 113 to celebrate the classic family wagon.
7. Toyota FT-Me
Another welcome exploration of micromobility, Toyota’s tiny FT-Me concept is a vision of an urban transport and cargo vehicle of tomorrow.
8. Hyundai E3W and E4W
Hyundai also sought to downscale, only this time with three wheels rather than four. The Hyundai E3W and E4W concepts took the iconic Indian scooter as a starting point and reimagines it for a number of new scenarios.
9. Bentley EXP 15
Perhaps the closest equivalent to a ‘Type 00 Moment’ came in the shape of Bentley’s massive EXP 15, created as part of the launch celebrations for the company’s new design centre in Crewe and ahead of 2026’s first ever all-electric ‘city’ Bentley.
10. Mercedes-AMG Concept GT XX
The big GT XX previews 2026’s AMG four-door, but the product car is unlikely to have the zinging impact of the bright orange, droop-snooted concept. Merc also had the Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept, which we described as ‘an art deco picture palace on wheels’. Both were among the final works overseen by departing CDO Gorden Wagener, who spent his time at the marque striving to inject more emotion and exuberance.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
These Guadalajara architects mix modernism with traditional local materials and craft
Guadalajara architects Laura Barba and Luis Aurelio of Barbapiña Arquitectos design drawing on the past to imagine the future
-
Robert Therrien's largest-ever museum show in Los Angeles is enduringly appealing
'This is a Story' at The Broad unites 120 of Robert Therrien's sculptures, paintings and works on paper
-
The Wallpaper* style team recall their personal style moments of 2025
In a landmark year for fashion, the Wallpaper* style editors found joy in the new – from Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel debut to a clean slate at Jil Sander