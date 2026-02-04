Those awaiting Emerald Fennell’s reimagining of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights now have an opportunity to step inside its world. In partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures, Airbnb is offering an exclusive overnight stay in the heart of Brontë Country, West Yorkshire, shaped directly by the film’s production design.

Set for cinematic release on 13 February, the film traces the volatile bond between Catherine (Cathy) Earnshaw (Margot Robbie) and Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi): a story of obsession, desire and emotional extremity. Against the exposed vastness of the Yorkshire moors – used here as an emotional register – Thrushcross Grange (the Linton family’s aristocratic estate, where Cathy later lives) appears as a contained counterpoint, defined by privilege, order and insulation from the outside world.

(Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Blandin)

Production designer Suzie Davies approached the interiors with what she describes as an ‘accuracy of feeling rather than period’, prioritising psychological resonance over historical fidelity. Cathy’s bedroom at Thrushcross Grange becomes a sealed, interiorised space – part refuge, part pressure chamber – where her divided identity is both heightened and laid bare. To construct this inner landscape, Davies developed a tactile environment rooted in Cathy’s character, using materials that subtly distort perception.

Airbnb recreates Cathy’s bedroom as an exclusive stay

(Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Blandin)

Airbnb’s reconstruction of Cathy’s Bedroom mirrors the film set exactly: skin-toned walls, layered surfaces and uncanny detailing that suggest bodily presence rather than decoration. Strands of hair are woven into furniture; vein-like patterns appear to pulse beneath padded surfaces. These were achieved by translating photocopies of Robbie’s arm onto fabric, then layering them with skin-like latex to create a fleshy, almost living texture.

‘The Wuthering Heights that Emerald Fennell has brought to the screen was born of her vivid imaginings of not just Cathy and Heathcliff’s passionate romance, but of the wild world of the moors that surrounded them in Emily Brontë’s Yorkshire,’ said Dana Nussbaum, Co-Head of Global Motion Pictures Marketing at Warner Bros. ‘TWe are so excited to give true romantics the chance to live it for themselves, thanks to our partners at Airbnb.’

(Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Blandin)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Blandin)

Beyond the accommodation, the experience unfolds as a tightly edited programme: an intimate listening session of the film’s soundtrack by Charli XCX (which includes Chains of Love), an exclusive vinyl pressing, horseback riding across the surrounding countryside, and a candlelit dinner inspired by dishes seen on screen, a traditional eggs-and-soldiers breakfast and a visit to the Brontë Parsonage.

(Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Blandin)

(Image credit: Photography by Nicolas Blandin)

Booking requests for Cathy’s bedroom open at 12 pm GMT on 20 February via airbnb.com. The experience is free; three couples will be selected to stay across multiple dates from 27 February to 4 March 2026. Each stay hosts up to two guests for three nights, with all meals included.

