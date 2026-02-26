Travelling to filming locations, or ‘set-jetting’, is arguably one of this year’s hottest travel trends. Screenings and streaming are no longer enough on their own; we want to experience blockbusters, classics and cult favourites in real life.

From Cwmmau Farmhouse, a National Trust holiday let featured as the childhood home of Shakespeare’s wife, Agnes, in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet (2025), to Park Hyatt Tokyo, forever immortalised by Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation (2003), there is no shortage of options.

Ahead of the curve is vacation rental giant Airbnb, which recently unveiled a Wuthering Heights overnight experience in Yorkshire, faithfully recreating Cathy’s bedroom. It follows a series of high-profile collaborations over the last few years, including 2023’s Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse and 2024’s Prince’s Purple Rain-inspired stay in Minneapolis.

How to book Barlochan Cottage in Muskoka, Canada

Now, it is the modernist cottage featured in hit TV show Heated Rivalry that is sending fans into a frenzy. ‘I think you’re going to like the cottage. It’s relaxing,’ says Shane Hollander to Ilya Rozanov – the two professional hockey players who maintain a secret, long-term relationship while playing for rival teams. It is here that their relationship is consummated.

Barlochan Cottage was designed by Toronto-based architect Trevor McIvor in 2020, when the private owner commissioned ‘a four-season cottage that intimately co-exists with its surrounding Muskoka landscape’. Situated approximately a two-hour drive from Toronto Pearson Airport and within close proximity to the scenic towns of Gravenhurst and Bala, the property is a prefabricated Douglas fir structure anchored by a cosy central granite fireplace.

‘The design strived to seamlessly integrate structural columns, beams and windows, allowing an extraordinarily light roof to float and fold like waves above the glazed structure,’ notes McIvor in the project’s design statement. Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows draw in abundant light, while the breeze from Lake Muskoka drifts through the space.

The surrounding Canadian Shield topography informs the snug interiors, which take on a distinctive tone and texture through charring using the traditional Japanese technique of ‘Yakisugi’.

The 2,500 sq ft cottage comprises three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a home gym, and almost 400 ft of private waterfront, equipped with three kayaks, two canoes and a fire pit. Before it joins Airbnb’s Luxe category, four early-access bookings will be released, taking place over four weekends in May.

Guests will be able to book one of these four stays from 3 March at 12pm ET (5pm GMT), priced at $248.10 CAD per night – a nod to Hollander’s and Rozanov’s jersey numbers, 24 and 81, in the show.

To book, visit airbnb.com