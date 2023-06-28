In a Barbie world: stay for free in the Malibu DreamHouse this summer
Ken is hosting a stay at the Malibu mansion with Airbnb this July
While Barbie’s away, promoting her film presumably, Ken will play, and this summer he is taking over Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse and throwing open its pink doors. For two nights only, the iconic abode is back on Airbnb, and Ken is inviting two guests for a sleepover, free of charge.
Guests can experience everything that rocks Ken’s world during the stay, from taking a turn on his outdoor disco dance floor, to indulging in a spot of his favourite rollerblading, playing on his guitar or trying on his impressive wardrobe. ‘We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,’ says Ken. ‘But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs.’
Guests can enjoy panoramic views, an infinity pool and a sea of pink decor at the oceanfront Malibu mansion, by requesting to book Ken’s bedroom. They will be invited to take a little bit of Barbie magic home afterwards, in the form of their own set of Impala skates and surfboards.
Barbie has redecorated since the last time she opened her house to guests, indulging her love of pink and bringing a doll’s house to life in a joyful, bubblegum aesthetic. The stay marks the much-anticipated Barbie movie launch, directed by Greta Gerwig, written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.
Request to book Ken’s room in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse beginning July 17 at 10:00 AM PT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
