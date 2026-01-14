Stay at this 17th-century farmhouse featured in ‘Hamnet’

Whether you’ve already shed a tear (or two) at Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet or are yet to see the Oscar-tipped drama, you can now stay in one of the hauntingly beautiful locations featured. Cwmmau Farmhouse, a 17th-century Jacobean property set deep in the Herefordshire countryside, stars as Hewlands – the childhood home of Agnes, Shakespeare’s wife – in Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel, which explores the love and loss that led to Shakespeare’s seminal play, Hamlet.

Stay at Cwmmau Farmhouse, Herefordshire, as seen in Hamnet

(Image credit: National Trust/Mike Henton)

The farmhouse, owned by the National Trust, sits in a secluded slice of the Welsh Marches, surrounded by meadows, woodland and views of the Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) on a clear day. Built in the early 1600s as a hunting lodge before becoming a working farmhouse, it remains remarkably intact: oak beams, leaded windows, and timeworn elm floors trace four centuries of rural life. Inside, the preserved kitchen, with its bread ovens and stoves, stands alongside a sensitively updated modern counterpart.

Actors Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal with director Chloé Zhao on the set of their film Hamnet, a Focus Features release (Image credit: Credit: Agata Grzybowska / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC)

Filmed during the summer of 2024, Hamnet also used the nearby Tudor village of Weobley to recreate Stratford-upon-Avon. Production designer Fiona Crombie describes the shoot as ‘a process of uncovering and discovery’. The film’s making left a tangible mark on Cwmmau Farmhouse: location fees funded essential conservation work, while prop apple trees and timber fencing were left behind to enrich the landscape. Today, anyone can book a stay in this five-bedroom farmhouse for up to ten people, with access to nearby National Trust sites including The Weir Garden.

Cwmmau Farmhouse is located at Cwmma Rd, Hereford HR3 6JP, UK

