Stay at this 17th-century farmhouse featured in ‘Hamnet’

cwmmau farmhouse
(Image credit: National Trust/Mike Henton)

Whether you’ve already shed a tear (or two) at Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet or are yet to see the Oscar-tipped drama, you can now stay in one of the hauntingly beautiful locations featured. Cwmmau Farmhouse, a 17th-century Jacobean property set deep in the Herefordshire countryside, stars as Hewlands – the childhood home of Agnes, Shakespeare’s wife – in Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel, which explores the love and loss that led to Shakespeare’s seminal play, Hamlet.

Stay at Cwmmau Farmhouse, Herefordshire, as seen in Hamnet

cwmmau farmhouse

(Image credit: National Trust/Mike Henton)

The farmhouse, owned by the National Trust, sits in a secluded slice of the Welsh Marches, surrounded by meadows, woodland and views of the Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) on a clear day. Built in the early 1600s as a hunting lodge before becoming a working farmhouse, it remains remarkably intact: oak beams, leaded windows, and timeworn elm floors trace four centuries of rural life. Inside, the preserved kitchen, with its bread ovens and stoves, stands alongside a sensitively updated modern counterpart.

Actors Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal with director Chloé Zhao on the set of their film Hamnet, a Focus Features release

(Image credit: Credit: Agata Grzybowska / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC)

Filmed during the summer of 2024, Hamnet also used the nearby Tudor village of Weobley to recreate Stratford-upon-Avon. Production designer Fiona Crombie describes the shoot as ‘a process of uncovering and discovery’. The film’s making left a tangible mark on Cwmmau Farmhouse: location fees funded essential conservation work, while prop apple trees and timber fencing were left behind to enrich the landscape. Today, anyone can book a stay in this five-bedroom farmhouse for up to ten people, with access to nearby National Trust sites including The Weir Garden.

Cwmmau Farmhouse is located at Cwmma Rd, Hereford HR3 6JP, UK

