Described by some as the ‘backbone of England’, the unforgiving hills of the Pennines have inspired artists, writers and filmmakers for centuries. The area that straddles West Yorkshire and East Lancashire is today known as Brontë Country, a testament to the family’s world-famous literary legacy. The Brontë sisters, Emily, Charlotte and Anne – whose seminal works include Wuthering Heights, Jane Eyre and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, respectively – were raised in the picturesque West Yorkshire village of Haworth, on the edge of the windswept moors, in the early 1800s, where they lived until their deaths.

Almost two centuries since Emily Brontë published her 1847 novel, the potent lyricism of the land that inspired the fictional settings of Wuthering Heights remains. For director Emerald Fennell and production designer Suzie Davies, it was essential to return to Brontë country to film key scenes for the 2026 cinematic reimagining of the literary classic.

Crew and stars of Wuthering Heights on set, including director, writer and producer Emerald Fennell, cinematographer Linus Sandgren, actor and producer Margot Robbie and actor Jacob Elordi (Image credit: Photo by Jaap Buitendijk)

Davies, who previously collaborated with the director on the 2023 film Saltburn, explains, ‘We were looking for epicness, for the biggest landscapes, for strength. And we found it in abundance.’ She adds, ‘We encouraged the feeling that the moors are moving into Wuthering Heights. We wanted that feeling of being overwhelmed, like it's going to take you over.’

In search of unique locations such as the Old Gang Mill near the village of Reeth, and the sculptural but organic rock formations of Healhaugh, Davies and Fennell spent weeks exploring the landscapes of both the Pennines and the Yorkshire Moors in a 4x4, settling on the scenery surrounding Swaledale, Todmorden and Arkengarthdale, with the cast and crew spending production downtime exploring these rural areas.

Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights (Image credit: Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw in Wuthering Heights (Image credit: Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

Want to take a look yourself? Inspired by the region’s rich creative heritage, we’ve put together a guide to discovering the best of West and North Yorkshire, from art and architecture to destinations for fine dining, wellness and rest. MB

A design-led guide to North and West Yorkshire

Where to stay

The Coach House Lodges at Denton Reserve

The Coach House Lodges at Denton Reserve (Image credit: Photography by Lucy Franks & Sean Knott)

Within the vast 2,500-acre Denton Reserve in Ilkley – a regenerative estate anchored by the Palladian-style Denton Hall – the Coach House Lodges occupy what was once the property’s original coach house. Reimagined by Box 9 Design, the six lodges draw the misty Yorkshire Dales indoors: soil, stone and wild grasses rendered in chalk, oat and warm timber, with subtle curves softening classical lines. Rooms centre on super-king beds, freestanding baths and rain showers, alongside well-equipped kitchens for laid-back suppers, proper coffee and unhurried breakfasts. Each object is chosen with discipline, aligning comfort with the estate’s ecological intent – and beyond the windows, the landscape completes the scene. SDLC

The Coach House Lodges at Denton Reserve, Ilkley LS29 0HH, UK

Grantley Hall

Grantley Hall (Image credit: Courtesy of Grantley Hall)

In close proximity to a number of key filming locations from Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, five-star hotel, spa and dining destination Grantley Hall is a must-stay for film fans. Situated near Ripon, on the edge of the beautifully rugged Yorkshire Dales, this grand hotel is the perfect base from which to explore the area and even offers bespoke tours of sites from the film as part of a dedicated stay package. This includes private chauffeur transport and a literary-led guide who will join you in the Brontës’ home village of Haworth. Don’t forget to make a reservation at the hotel’s Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin restaurant during your stay, with a menu inspired by the chef’s Yorkshire upbringing. MB

Grantley Hall is located at Ripon HG4 3ET, UK

Holdsworth House

Holdsworth House Hotel & Spa (Image credit: Courtesy of Holdsworth House)

At the end of a day spent acquainting yourself with its majestic moorland surroundings, pleasure-seekers are invited to kick off their boots and relax at the four-star hotel, restaurant and spa Holdsworth House. The Jacobean manor, which was built in 1633, has been lived in, worked in and written about for centuries. Still independently owned and family-run, Holdsworth House welcomed Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell and her production team during an early location recce for the film, while its stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi dined there upon wrapping their on-location shoot. MB

Holdsworth House is located at Holdsworth Road, Holdsworth, Halifax, HX2 9TG, UK

Where to eat and drink

The Black Swan at Oldstead

The Black Swan at Oldstead (Image credit: Courtesy of The Black Swan)

A Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurant on the edge of the North York Moors, between Byland Abbey and the Kilburn White Horse. A consistent fixture on the National Restaurant Awards list, chef Tommy Banks proposes a menu in which many of the ingredients are grown, foraged or preserved on-site. ‘It might be something outwardly simple but really fresh and delicious, or perhaps an incredible flavour developed through fermenting, pickling or prolonged ageing,’ says Banks. Much of the pleasantly rural interior was developed organically, tied to the farm and the building. Bespoke furniture and fittings were produced with Treske, a Yorkshire maker specialising in crafted wood interiors, while the signature Neva chairs were designed by Croatian designers Ruder Novak-Milulic and Marija Ruzic. SDLC

The Black Swan is located at Oldstead, York YO61 4BL, UK

Forge at Middleton Lodge Estate

Forge at Middleton Lodge (Image credit: Photography by Rebecca Hope)

Yorkshire is famed for its hearty cuisine, and at Forge – a Michelin-starred restaurant located within 200 acres of enchanting countryside as part of the Middleton Lodge estate – award-winning head chef Jake Jones fuses sustainable culinary practices and fine dining while honouring the sensory delights of seasonal, homegrown produce. Committed to an ‘estate-to-plate’ ethos, with menus shaped by ingredients grown in the estate’s kitchen garden and wider grounds, the restaurant’s accolades include a Michelin Green Star, acknowledging its commitment to sustainable practices. MB

Forge is located at Middleton Lodge Estate, Kneeton Lane, Richmond, DL10 6NJ, UK

The Penny Bun

The Penny Bun (Image credit: Courtesy of The Penny Bun)

Also at the heart of the Denton Reserve, The Penny Bun reimagines the English village pub. Named for the wild mushroom foraged in nearby woods, the restaurant champions hyperlocal produce: West Yorkshire meats, hand-gathered vegetables and seasonal British classics with a twist. Think deer stalker pie with curry-spiced gravy and dukkah crumb, or tempura-battered cod cheeks with crushed peas and warm tartare butter. Designers Box 9 Design balance poured concrete floors with clay-washed walls and a smoked cork terrace primed for long evenings over Yorkshire-brewed pints or thoughtful vintages. A handful of bedrooms upstairs extend the rural immersion beyond the table. SDLC

The Penny Bun is located at West Ln, Askwith, Otley LS21 2JQ, UK

Salts Diner

Salts Diner (Image credit: Salts Diner)

A vast, canteen-style diner set within the second floor of Salts Mill in Saltaire, a Unesco-listed Victorian model village built around the former textile works. Part of a wider cultural complex that houses galleries, design retail and large-scale works by David Hockney, Salts Diner operates as a snug counterpoint to the building’s industrial scale. The menu moves through British café staples, and the space retains a deliberately utilitarian character, defined by long communal tables, exposed brick and high ceilings. The identity is anchored by Hockney’s hand-drawn ‘Diner Dog’ logo, originally sketched for Jonathan Silver, and still applied across menus, crockery and printed matter. SDLC

Salts Diner is located at 7-6 Victoria Rd, Saltaire, Shipley BD18 3LA, UK

What to do

Brontë Parsonage Museum

Brontë Parsonage Museum (Image credit: Photography by Edwin Remsberg)

No visit to West Yorkshire can be complete without visiting the former home of the Brontë family – the site where Charlotte, Emily and Anne produced their most significant works. The preserved literary house museum, at the edge of the Moors in Haworth, is now operated as a public institution and holds manuscripts, letters and personal artefacts. Its interiors remain closely aligned with their original condition. SDLC

Brontë Parsonage Museum is located at Church St, Haworth, Haworth, Keighley BD22 8DR, UK

The Hepworth Wakefield

The Hepworth Wakefield (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Part of the Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle – which also encompasses Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Leeds Art Gallery and the Henry Moore Institute – The Hepworth Wakefield is an ode to the inimitable life, career and influence of Wakefield-born British artist Barbara Hepworth. Known for her groundbreaking abstract sculpture works, with forms inspired by the landscape she was raised within, the contemporary art gallery hosts exhibitions that reflect the themes and philosophies Hepworth’s work embodied. Set within an award-winning David Chipperfield-designed building that appears to erupt from the bed of the fast-moving River Calder, The Hepworth Wakefield has received numerous awards, including being named Art Fund Museum of the Year in 2017. MB

The Hepworth Wakefield is located at Gallery Walk, Wakefield, WF1 5AW, UK

Leeds Art Gallery & Henry Moore Institute

Henry Moore Institute (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

A monument to Yorkshire’s diverse and inspiring arts heritage, Leeds Art Gallery is the free-to-visit home of some of the region’s most talked about exhibitions. An impressive permanent collection tells the stories of artists inspired by the landscape and showcases works by Francis Bacon, Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore, Antony Gormley, Bridget Riley and more. Next door, visitors can explore the Henry Moore Institute , an arm of the Henry Moore Foundation that exists as ​​a comprehensive sculpture research library and archive. Be sure to make time for a cup of Yorkshire tea at the mosaic-tile-clad Tiled Hall Café . Opened in 1884 as a reading room, it was reimagined as a sculpture gallery in 1888 before being restored and opened as a café in 2007. MB

Leeds Art Gallery is located at The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 3AA, UK

Yorkshire Sculpture Park & The Weston

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

An enchanting choreography of sculpture from around the world sits among an 18th-century landscaped garden at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, including a plethora of works by Leeds-born artist Henry Moore, who famously took inspiration from Yorkshire’s natural beauty. Works by the likes of Anthony Caro, Vanessa da Silva, Damien Hirst, Alfredo Jaar and Elisabeth Frink can be discovered on foot, or spied from the terrace of on-site restaurant The Weston . Designed by Feilden Fowles and opened in 2019, The Weston emerges from an eastern hillside of the park, inviting guests to indulge in its seasonal menus while taking in the picturesque vista. MB

Yorkshire Sculpture Park is located at West Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JX, UK

Where to shop

Victoria Quarter

(Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Retail and architectural heritage converge in a memorable shopping experience in Leeds’ Victoria Quarter. The best of fashion and premium lifestyle lives within the ornate arches of County Arcade and Cross Arcade, where shoppers are guaranteed satisfaction. Across the street, guarded from the Yorkshire elements by a spectacular, Grade I-listed Edwardian building, Kirkgate Market is Europe’s largest covered market. It is known as the birthplace of British high-street institution Marks & Spencer, where its founders first manned a market stall in 1884. MB

Victoria Quarter is located at Victoria St, Leeds LS1 6BE, UK

The Piece Hall

The Piece Hall (Image credit: Courtesy of)

Nestled in the eastern foothills of the blustery Pennines that inspired Brontë’s rural backdrop for Wuthering Heights, Halifax is a historic West Yorkshire town that harbours one of the UK’s most impressive architectural relics. Built in 1779, the Grade I-listed Piece Hall is the only remaining Georgian cloth hall in the world and the sole survivor of the great 18th-century northern cloth halls. These halls embodied the importance of the hand-woven textiles trade to the pre-industrial economy of West Yorkshire. Today, the Piece Hall is a hub for shopping, dining and cultural events. Heritage tours are also available, with expert guides on hand to uncover the building’s unique history. MB

The Piece Hall is located at Blackledge, Halifax HX1 1RE, UK

Pool Bank Vintage Interiors

Pool Bank Vintage Interiors (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

An eclectic trove of vintage furniture, lighting and art sits inside a cavernous Victorian paper mill overlooking the River Wharfe in Otley. Pool Bank Vintage Interiors deals in midcentury classics, Danish pieces and industrial finds, staged in inventive atmospheres across 9,000 sq ft and three cavernous floors. Expect finds such as Michel Ducaroy ‘Togo’ seating for Ligne Roset, a Herman Miller Eames ‘Shell’ chair, or an industrial ‘Jantar Mantar’ coffee table by Andrew Martin. It’s the sort of place where everything you never knew you needed – and so much that you did – is waiting. SDLC

Pool Bank Vintage Interiors is located at Unit 22, Pool Bank Vintage Interiors, Pool Business Park, Pool in Wharfedale, Otley LS21 1FD, UK

Space Vintage and Retro Store

Space Vintage and Retro Store (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

A whimsical shop featuring 15 dealers selling everything from midcentury and space-age furniture to retro pieces, funky vintage homewares, West German pottery, music, and both vintage and contemporary designer clothing. You can find almost anything here. Occasionally, they also carry old issues of Wallpaper*, spanning its 30-year history. There’s a casual bar and record shop attached, making it a lively stop when visiting the heritage spa town where Agatha Christie hid for eleven days in 1926. SDLC

Space Vintage and Retro is located at 1 The Ginnel, Harrogate HG1 2RB, UK