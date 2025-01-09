Taking off? XPeng Aero HT promises world’s first all-electric ‘Land Aircraft Carrier’
Six wheels, six rotors, four seats and an aesthetic that bests even the boldest futurologist – Chinese manufacturer XPeng looks to the skies with this truck and its onboard flying machine
For those who feel that a conventional pick-up truck or high-riding SUV doesn’t convey a strong enough image of your commitment to freedom, adventuring and derring-do, Chinese manufacturer XPeng is riding to the rescue. A side hustle for a manufacturer already committing hard to bringing its range of electric cars to Europe, XPeng Aero HT has unveiled a product that ticks all the boxes for sci-fi obsessives who want the future right here, right now.
Described by the company as a ‘Land Aircraft Carrier’, this is a mighty truck indeed. With looks that take an obvious cue from the Tesla Cybertruck, the vehicle has six wheels, four seats, and 1,000km of range (on the CLTC rating, take note). Most impressively of all, an onboard two-seater personal rotorcraft, which stows above the twin rear wheels and is charged up by the truck’s system as you drive.
The Electric VTOL craft has six rotors, which all have to be unfolding into flight configuration once undocked from its six-wheeled hangar – a process that is automated and takes just five minutes. Each full charge of the flying machine’s battery should be good for six flights, according to the manufacturer, and the curved polycarbonate cockpit window provides a 270-degree view of the terrain.
Whilst this particular combo occupies something of a legislative grey area, at least in heavily certified airspaces like Europe and the USA, XPeng has set out to make the aircraft as easy as possible to fly. Controls are reduced to a single-lever, take-offs and landings are automated and an autonomous flight system takes control of navigation. ‘Five minutes to learn, three hours to master,’ is the relevant strapline.
So who is this machine for? Obviously, there are some practical applications, but the likes of linesmen, surveyors, builders, and other trades who need a rugged machine and the ability to survey from afar don’t quite tally with the romantic vision of a futuristic frontiersman barrelling across an epic landscape. ‘Unlock the Sky, Explore Without Boundaries’, XPeng urges, along with the promise that this unlikely vehicle is genuinely coming to market. Take fright or take flight.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
