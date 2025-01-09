Taking off? XPeng Aero HT promises world’s first all-electric ‘Land Aircraft Carrier’

For those who feel that a conventional pick-up truck or high-riding SUV doesn’t convey a strong enough image of your commitment to freedom, adventuring and derring-do, Chinese manufacturer XPeng is riding to the rescue. A side hustle for a manufacturer already committing hard to bringing its range of electric cars to Europe, XPeng Aero HT has unveiled a product that ticks all the boxes for sci-fi obsessives who want the future right here, right now.

Xpeng Aero HT Land Aircraft Carrier (Image credit: Xpeng AeroHT)

Described by the company as a ‘Land Aircraft Carrier’, this is a mighty truck indeed. With looks that take an obvious cue from the Tesla Cybertruck, the vehicle has six wheels, four seats, and 1,000km of range (on the CLTC rating, take note). Most impressively of all, an onboard two-seater personal rotorcraft, which stows above the twin rear wheels and is charged up by the truck’s system as you drive.

Xpeng Aero HT Land Aircraft Carrier (Image credit: Xpeng AeroHT)

The Electric VTOL craft has six rotors, which all have to be unfolding into flight configuration once undocked from its six-wheeled hangar – a process that is automated and takes just five minutes. Each full charge of the flying machine’s battery should be good for six flights, according to the manufacturer, and the curved polycarbonate cockpit window provides a 270-degree view of the terrain.

Xpeng Aero HT Land Aircraft Carrier (Image credit: Xpeng AeroHT)

Whilst this particular combo occupies something of a legislative grey area, at least in heavily certified airspaces like Europe and the USA, XPeng has set out to make the aircraft as easy as possible to fly. Controls are reduced to a single-lever, take-offs and landings are automated and an autonomous flight system takes control of navigation. ‘Five minutes to learn, three hours to master,’ is the relevant strapline.

Xpeng Aero HT Land Aircraft Carrier (Image credit: Xpeng AeroHT)

So who is this machine for? Obviously, there are some practical applications, but the likes of linesmen, surveyors, builders, and other trades who need a rugged machine and the ability to survey from afar don’t quite tally with the romantic vision of a futuristic frontiersman barrelling across an epic landscape. ‘Unlock the Sky, Explore Without Boundaries’, XPeng urges, along with the promise that this unlikely vehicle is genuinely coming to market. Take fright or take flight.

Xpeng Aero HT Land Aircraft Carrier (Image credit: Xpeng AeroHT)

AeroHT.com, @XPeng_AeroHT

Xpeng Aero HT Land Aircraft Carrier (Image credit: Xpeng AeroHT)

