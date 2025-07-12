Goldwin 0’s first-ever performance wear is body-mapped to keep you cool
The ‘Performance Capsule’ from Goldwin 0 – an experimental offshoot of Japanese technical wear label Goldwin – draws inspiration from trail running for its meticulously tested sportswear, which uses experimental ventilation techniques to help you work out in the heat
Two hours north of Tokyo by bullet train is the lush prefecture of Toyama, home of the Goldwin campus – a gleaming 20,000 sq m factory and development lab, where the cult technicalwear label, founded in 1954, cooks up its futuristic fabric innovations (these include Spiber’s Brewed Protein, which creates yarn using an sci-fi-esque fermentation process to create man-made protein fibres, or fabrics spun from waste plastic sourced from local coastal communtities).
More experimental still is Goldwin 0, a recently launched offshoot of the label helmed by Nur Abbas, a British-born, Portland-based designer who previously worked at Maison Margiela, Louis Vuitton (under Kim Jones), Yeezy and Uniqlo U, and brings a poetic sensibility to the label’s technically-minded garments.
Run free: Goldwin 0 launches the ‘Performance Capsule’
‘Working at luxury fashion houses, we looked at how sportswear could be translated into a piece from a surface level,’ Abbas told Wallpaper* on a recent tour of the Goldwin 0 campus. ‘In the functional world, there’s a chance to slow down, make something and test it quite thoroughly. To take it outside, go running or up a mountain, spend a few days using it and understanding what needs to be improved allows for a much more intimate relationship with the product.’
This is true of Goldwin 0’s latest launch: a new line of performance-wear, inspired by trail running (Japan has a long history of the sport, with the 330-mile Nakasendo, which runs from Kyoto to Tokyo, a popular route for international trail runners, who run from onsen to onsen). The result of a collaboration between the Toyama Techlab and Abbas’ design team, the collection was meticulously tested – most notably, bodies were mapped for areas exposed to the sun or prone to sweating while running, with the resulting heatmap used to construct the garments, which feature areas of ventilation or panels designed to reflect away the sun.
Such is the meticulous process behind each garment, the ‘Performance Collection – a first from Goldwin 0 – features just five garments. These include long- and short-sleeved T-shirts, which are crafted from quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric and feature distinctive circular ventilation; water-repellant ripstop shorts cut wide for ease of movement; compression half tights; and a version of the Goldwin Star Trail Pack, a lightweight running backpack which has been redesigned with 26 holes for airflow and ventilation, meaning you can still do your long run in the heat.
‘Goldwin 0 Performance Capsule’ is available from Goldwin stores and the Goldwin website.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Shop the gloriously mad inner workings of Gary Card’s brain in London’s Soho
Set designer and artist Gary Card has taken over London's Plaster Store – expect chaos and some really good accessories
-
Venerable British car-maker AC goes OTT with the high-output, low-slung AC GT SuperSport
Pitched at all-American fans of the original AC Cobra, the GT SuperSport is a fearsome two-seat roadster with more muscle than ever before
-
The dynamic young gallerists reinvigorating America's art scene
'Hugging has replaced air kissing' in this new wave of galleries with craft and community at their core
-
Take this surprising Japanese beauty tour at the Shiseido Corporate Museum
For the first stop of our Summer in Tokyo beauty series, we delve into Shiseido's compelling archives – full of products, posters and ephemera – a 90-minute Shinkansen hop from the city
-
The Wallpaper* wellness report: thermal bathing is an ancient art set to rise in 2025
In this Wallpaper* wellness report, Emma O’Kelly investigates the rise of thermal bathing, an ancient art taking the world by storm in 2025 and beyond
-
At Arpa Studios, a new chapter begins for perfumer Barnabé Fillion
Founder of Arpa Studios Barnabé Fillion catches up with Wallpaper* to talk about the latest chapter of his multisensory fragrance brand and research project