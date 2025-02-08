At Arpa Studios, a new chapter begins for perfumer Barnabé Fillion
Founder of Arpa Studios Barnabé Fillion catches up with Wallpaper* to talk about the latest chapter of his multisensory fragrance brand and research project
Four years have passed since Arpa Studios – a fragrance brand and research project exploring scent and synaesthesia – was founded by polymath perfumer Barnabé Fillion. Wallpaper* previewed its debut collection of fragrances titled Sequence 1 in the May 2020 issue, followed by an interview with Fillion about the official Arpa Studios launch at Dover Street Market Parfums.
Fillion, who has a background in photography, design, and botany, trained under noses including Christine Nagel and has worked with Aesop for 12 years. At Arpa Studios (a.k.a. The Imaginary Institute of Synaesthesia), fragrances – which Fillon sometimes describes as ‘substances’ – begin with ‘blurry images, colours and sketches’ and can take as little time as a day or as long as a year to bring to life. This way Fillion can ‘write a story based on what I see and what I feel,’ he explains. Manta, for example, is a perfume from the Sequence 1 collection based on a ‘dream, a flash, a vision’ of being eclipsed by the wings of a manta ray. ‘The movement of the manta was creating sound, a change of temperature, of light – and that became a perfume,’ he reflects.
Arpa Studios by perfumer Barnabé Fillion: Series 2
Last month during Paris Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2025, Arpa Studios premiered Sequence 2, a new selection of scents at the Marais-based concept store The Broken Arm. This series is a continuation of Fillion’s multisensorial investigation into the link between scent and memory.
This particular area of his research is inspired by principles initially laid out in Japanese Metabolism, a post-war architectural movement which envisioned buildings and cities as living, evolving organisms. ‘Our organic philosophy and fascination with micro-organisms creating hybrid forms of life align with the principles of Japanese Metabolism, explains Fillion. ‘We are playing with science, art, nature, scent and song.’ Fillion has a close relationship with Japan, having worked in the country for almost 20 years. And, aside from perfume, he describes architecture as his ‘main passion’. ‘I think about places, even more than [perfume] ingredients,’ he explains.
The three initial scents of Series 2 are built around the flower iris. In addition, Kōsai contains yuzu, bergamot and neroli, with beeswax, petitgrain and suede at its centre. Piel, which is described as ‘the polished surface of a shimmer in the dark’ blends red shiso and jasmine with herbal notes of armoise and opoponax. Kapsel is a resinous accord, highlighting hinoki leaves, vetiver root, sandalwood and patchouli.
Collaboration is vital to Fillion’s imaginative approach to making perfume. Sequence 2 will be accompanied by a limited-edition box crafted from a flexi disc of the music of Philippe Hallais, otherwise known as Low Jack, who also performed at The Broken Arm for the collection’s launch event. ‘I invited Low Jack to participate in the installation Soap Culture I did at the Venice Biennale last year,’ he says. ‘What we developed there became a sort of language that I used to create Sequence 2.’ Fillion also recently worked with fashion brand Namacheko on a scent that dives into the Iraqi and Kurdish roots of its founder Dilan Lur. ‘His grandfather was a silversmith, so we dove into the idea of incorporating metal into the perfume,’ he explains.
Series 2 sees London-based designer Jochen Holz return to design the hand-blown glass bottles he created for Series 1, which are made without a diffuser. This is so the perfume is applied directly to the skin to heighten the sensory experience. Kosai, Piel and Kapsel are encased in coloured and scented glycerin soap capsules. ‘There is this idea it will disappear but it’s still protecting the glass and the perfume,’ says Fillion. ‘There’s something a bit oily about soap but [at the same time] it’s also the cleanest thing you can have in your hands.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The remaining fragrances from Series 2 will be introduced individually throughout the year, each paired with new packaging. In addition, Arpa Studios is set to open two new spaces in Paris and Kyoto in 2025. ‘It’s been a year of making things,’ Fillion muses. ‘This is the start of a new chapter.’
Madeleine Rothery is a writer based in Paris. A regular contributor to AnOther, i-D, and Exhibition magazines, she is interested in how fashion and beauty navigate the relationship with our bodies and the world around us.
-
New York Fashion Week A/W 2025 highlights: Christopher John Rogers to Calvin Klein Collection
Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss picks the best of New York Fashion Week A/W 2025, starting with Veronica Leoni’s confident opening act at Calvin Klein Collection
By Jack Moss Published
-
A wavy roof tops this Accessory Dwelling Unit's cabin-like form: all miniature charm
This Californian Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) by Spiegel Aihara Workshop (SAW), offers an aesthetic and functional answer to housing shortages and multigenerational family living
By Tianna Williams Published
-
La Cuadra: Luis Barragán’s Mexico modernist icon enters a new chapter
La Cuadra San Cristóbal by Luis Barragán is reborn through a Fundación Fernando Romero initiative in Mexico City; we meet with the foundation's founder, architect and design curator Fernando Romero to discuss the plans
By Mimi Zeiger Published
-
Women’s Fashion Week A/W 2025: what to expect
After some seasons of flux, Women’s Fashion Week A/W 2025 will see a number of designers begin their tenures at the world’s best-known houses – though there are some notable absences too. Here’s what to expect in London, Milan, Paris and New York, which begins today (6 February 2025)
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Beauty products of the month: Celine lipstick, jellyfish mucin serum and Frédéric Malle perfume
Wallpaper’s beauty products of the month include Celine’s expanded lipstick range, Chanel’s S/S 2025 make-up collection, Mantle’s jellyfish mucin serum and a limited edition bottle of Frédéric Malle’s Portrait of a Lady
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The Wallpaper* A/W 2025 menswear trend report
Taking place against the backdrop of an industry in flux, Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss unpacks the trends and takeaways from A/W 2025 menswear month, from a continuing mood of eclecticism to an embrace of the great outdoors
By Jack Moss Published
-
What does Jil Sander’s new perfume collection smell like?
Jil Sander’s new perfume collection collection Olfactory Series 1 has arrived. From honey and petrichor to freshly washed laundry, here’s what each of the six fragrances smells like
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The best of Haute Couture Week S/S 2025, from Chanel to Valentino
Representing the pinnacle of Parisian fashion and savoir-faire, Haute Couture Week S/S 2025 took place in the French capital this week. Here, Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss picks the highlights
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Indian artist Rithika Merchant on her fantastical show set for Dior couture: ‘It’s about building a wonderland’
Rithika Merchant tells Wallpaper* the story behind her immersive work ‘The Flowers We Grew’, which backdropped Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Alice in Wonderland-inspired S/S 2025 couture show in Paris yesterday (27 January 2025)
By Jack Moss Published
-
A hidden restaurant is at the heart of Alaïa’s breathtaking new Paris store
Alaïa’s new store on Rue du Faubourg-Saint-Honoré marks its third address in a Parisian trilogy, and is also home to a surprising new outpost of Milanese restaurant Sant Ambroeus
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Inside the kaleidoscopic debut of Issey Miyake’s IM Men in Paris
Marking its debut in Paris, Issey Miyake offshoot IM Men stays true to the eponymous founder’s philosophy of ‘a piece of cloth’. Here, its designers tell Wallpaper* the story behind the shape-shifting collection
By Jack Moss Published