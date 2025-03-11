The Wallpaper* wellness report: thermal bathing is an ancient art set to rise in 2025

The global practice of thermal bathing has been around for millennia. But, in 2025, this ancient activity is experiencing a contemporary boom, as we shun screen time in pursuit of meaningful connection.

As Wallpaper’s wellness report outlined last month (February 2025), the rise of traditional saunas, onsens, hammams and banyas receiving a contemporary twist are a few examples of this phenomenon, beloved for their communal atmosphere. (In the UK in particular, wellness practitioners such as Katie Bracher even offer ‘sauna master’ training courses, billing her techniques as ‘ancient technologies for modern times’).

The Wallpaper* wellness report: thermal bathing is rising in 2025

The Central Baths in Stockholm, Sweden (1970) (Image credit: Photography by Nik Wheeler via Getty Images)

Outside of the UK, old-school establishments are also updating their offering when it comes to bathing. Even in Scandinavia, where people never stopped enjoying sauna and cold dips, run-down venues are being brought back to life. This spring, the Swedish town of Lanskrona opens a renovated pier and modern bath house inspired by the ‘cold baths’ – or ‘kallbads’ – of the 1800s. ‘These bathhouses played a historical role as a social gathering point’, says Ulf Svensson from Magasin A architects who is creating the new space. With picture windows and saunas leading into the sea, it’s not only a place to swim, but one in which to relax with fellow bathers.

Denmark’s legendary Kurhotel Skodsborg has provided preventative health therapies since 1898 and features a Henning Larsen-designed spa with more than 16 different options for thermal bathing. This year, the hotel hosted its first Norsk Retreat with British breath work coach Richie Norton. Here, activities included sauna and steam rituals, sea dipping, breath work, forest walks and more. ‘Lots of spas might feel dated, and bringing in new practices around hot and cold contrast therapy shines a light on other possibilities,’ says Norton. ‘The more we learn about the health benefits of hot and cold exposure, the more spas are going to change.’

A hot spring in Iceland (1971) (Image credit: Photography by Paul Almasy via Getty Images)

Countries blessed with thermal mineral springs and sea baths are brimming with history, culture and authenticity – all qualities that the modern wellness aficionado seeks. Australia’s Great Victoria Bathing Trail, for example, is developing a series of 30 new bathing spots along a 900km route, including the Phillip Island hot springs. In Iceland, Árböðin – a new spa complex designed by T.ark architect Halldór Eiríksson – will open on the banks of the Hvitá River in Laugarás in the summer, with hot and cold pools on multiple levels. (Guests will even have to pass through a waterfall to move between them).

‘In North America, the bathing movement is on the cusp of a huge wave,’ says Robert Hammond, US president of Therme, a water wellness group offering huge bathing complexes echoing the Roman baths of old, such as AIRE Ancient Baths in London. ‘It’s being driven by renewed interest in and deep desire for real life connections with other people and with nature, and the speed at which it’s moving is palpable,’ he continues. Following this trajectory, in the coming months, hotel group Fairmont is set to unveil a new thermal spa called Basin Glacial Waters at Chateau Lake Louise in Canada. Built by architect Matteo Thun and integrated into the natural landscape, this will be the group’s debut ‘wellness-first’ location and has taken two decades to complete.

@matteothun A photo posted by on

The UNESCO-listed spa town of Vichy in France is currently undergoing a six-year, multimillion-dollar modernisation, too, where water from Vichy’s natural springs will provide drinks, baths, showers, mud poultices, thermal ovens and swimming pools. French pharmacy stalwart Vichy is also renowned for its skincare products harnessing the healing and soothing power of this water. (Avène is another, drawing its water from the Sainte-Odile Spring in France’s south for face mists and more).

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hungarian skincare brand Omorovicza, which was founded by Margaret and Stephen de Heinrich de Omorovicza in 2006, includes a patented healing concentrate in all of their products. Stephen de Heinrich’s family built Budapest’s Rác Thermal Bath during the 1800s, on the site of a hot medieval spring. With new Omorovicza Institutes continuing to crop up, the brand also partners with hotels, including a new venture at spas in the Four Seasons.

The Omorovicza Institute in London with interiors evoking the Rác Thermal Bath in Budapest (Image credit: Photography by Mark Cocksedge)

So, what next? According to the Global Wellness Institute, thermal and mineral springs – renowned for their healing properties – have now rocketed to more than 31,000 across 130 countries. And the organisation estimates that this is only set to increase by 14.3 per cent a year through to 2027.

This will include Hyatt’s new hot spring brand Atona, which arrives next year in Japan, bringing 30-50 room ryokans (traditional inns with bathing facilities built on hot springs that date back to the 8th century) to three locations in the country. Also in the pipeline is Therme’s $200 million watery oasis in Incheon City, South Korea, which aims to increase global awareness of Korean health and wellness practices, following the K-beauty’s worldwide take off.