This East London Pilates studio is inspired by Vincent Van Duysen and The Row

As a workout, Pilates is a notoriously heavy-hitter, targeting minuscule muscles and improving strength and alignment – but the popularity of design-led studios, like East London’s Studio Anatomy, is highlighting a growing desire for fitness which also prioritises mental wellbeing and physical comfort. ‘I wanted to fill a gap for people looking for more than just a place to exercise – they’re seeking somewhere that inspires them, recharges them, and makes them feel genuinely cared for,’ founder Lotti Benardout explains to Wallpaper*.

‘There’s been a growing demand for intentional, mindful fitness, and I wanted to create a space where people could feel strong, capable, and balanced.’ Studio Anatomy opened in 2022 as a dedicated Reformer Pilates space. In October 2024, it expanded to include a Functional Fitness room and an infrared sauna, ‘allowing us to offer a more holistic approach to movement and recovery,’ says Benardout.

This East London reformer Pilates studio is inspired by Vincent Van Duysen and The Row

Studio Anatomy (Image credit: Photography by Pierce Scourf)

Studio Anatomy is located on a busy intersection in the London Fields area of Hackney. When I visited it was a gloriously wet and windy evening during the last working week before Christmas – not exactly the makings of a relaxing time, you might think. But all the chaos seemed to melt away as soon as I stepped up the stairs and into the studio, which is almost Balearic in its design, with gently curving arches and warm neutrals.

Spread over two floors and comprising two workout spaces alongside the sauna room and changing areas, Studio Anatomy is as much a space for serenity as for a muscle-burning workout. Classes leave your body aching in the best possible way. But the lime-plaster walls, bouclé couches and terracotta tiles transport your mind to a place of tranquility. ‘We’ve tried to create a space that blends minimalism with warm, welcoming textures. I wanted it to feel calming, but never clinical,’ says Benardout. ‘We chose raw, organic finishes and added subtle touches like mother-of-pearl into our resin floors, which catch and reflect the sunlight beautifully.’

Studio Anatomy (Image credit: Photography by Pierce Scourf)

‘We draw inspiration from designers like Vincent Van Duysen, whose work embodies understated elegance, as well as fashion houses like The Row or Khaite where luxury is rooted in simplicity and quality,’ Benardout adds. ‘That same ethos guided our choices, with the hope of creating a studio that feels timeless and inviting.’

This combination of influences has resulted in a space with a considered blend of materials: pale timber and porous granite, seagrass weave baskets and pearlescent tiles. Whilst natural light was a priority for Benardout, there are also stylish wall sconces which keep the studio looking beautiful into the night, perfect for the dinners and workshops which the team love to host.

Studio Anatomy (Image credit: Photography by Martyna Wlodarska)

Classes on the reformer are tiered, from Essentials, to Signature, and up to Power. As a first-timer I was welcomed into the Essentials class and was supported by Kylie, an instructor who explained the mechanics and made occasional corrections to my form. For those considering a new fitness regime for 2025, the Essentials class is an energetic but non-intimidating taster.

‘January is the perfect time to reset and refresh your approach to fitness,’ says Benardout. ‘My biggest piece of advice is to prioritise sustainability over intensity. Start with small, consistent steps and don’t be afraid to try something new. Fitness should always feel good. It’s not about punishing your body but about creating a routine that adds energy and positivity to your life. Let it be something you look forward to, rather than something you feel you have to do.’

Studio Anatomy really does make this kind of approach to fitness feel possible. After a 50-minute session (which I genuinely wanted to last longer) a visit to the infrared sauna was the ideal chaser – a moment to sit and catch my breath while still maintaining a sweat. The space is replete with showers with fresh towels and Hotel, Mike products; the changing rooms are also fully-equipped with hair styling tools, so you can leave ready to take on East London and beyond.

