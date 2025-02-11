The Wallpaper* wellness report: Joining 150 people in the sauna at London’s first contrast therapy centre

Many wellness-enthused Brits are saying that the ‘sauna is the new pub’. Or at least that’s what the consensus seemed to be at the opening night of Arc, a new wellness spot in London’s Canary Wharf, which boasts the status of the largest communal sauna in the UK.

Here, more than 150 semi-naked, sweaty bathers were huddled onto benches sipping mocktails, before cooling off in ice baths and noisily congregating on red leather banquettes in a sunken chill-out pit.

The Wallpaper* wellness report: The rise of contrast therapy

It was easy to see why somewhere like Arc is a great alternative to those seeking balance and a sense of wellbeing amid hectic city living. The 5,000 sq m space, built by Finnmark and designed by Cake Architects, is London’s first centre for ‘contrast therapy’, a thermal bathing concept that, in the UK at least, is usually rooted outdoors on beaches or in horsebox saunas.

As Scandinavians have done for centuries, the therapy involves cycling between the hot sauna and cold water, with the rather challenging physical experience creating a sense of camaraderie between groups. Despite any short-term ‘pain’, however, the health benefits of hot and cold immersion are many, including improved mood and focus, pain relief, boosted circulation and better quality of sleep.

London’s new contrast therapy centre Arc boasts the largest communal sauna in the UK (Image credit: Photography by Felix Speller)

Arc plans to bring people together in other exciting new ways, too, with guided classes aiming to ‘reset dopamine’, acting as catnip to the growing tribe of ‘dopaminers’ who seek the hormone high through natural stimuli rather than screens or stimulants. Wellness workshops and Arc After Dark social evenings featuring DJs and soundscapes – along with traditional European sauna rituals such as the multi-sensorial German Aufguss, replete with aroma-infused snowballs – are also on offer.

‘We hope to attract local workers and those who are into optimisation and stress management, along with those who want to connect in a way that is not [in] a bar or restaurant and those who are passionate about sauna and ice baths,’ says Arc co-founder Alanna Kit. With its warm terracotta palette, low lighting, 700-year-old tree stump ‘altar’ and eight custom-designed ice baths set between 1 and 8°C, Arc has echoes of another cult contrast therapy centre Othership, based in New York and Toronto. Not least because it was here that Kit taught breath work for two years. (Her co-founder at Arc is Chris Miller, the former director of Soho House.)

The opening night of Arc, a new contrast therapy centre in London’s Canary Wharf (Image credit: Courtesy of Arc)

As more and more city dwellers flock to these contrast therapy centres to enjoy the ‘healthy discomfort’ that hot and cold bathing brings, the number of them continues to grow. This spring, US trailblazer Remedy Place is set to opens a 10,000 sq m site in Boston – its largest yet – and Arc is set to open a second site in Marylebone later this year (2025).

In November, FIX in Manchester opened with a 40-person sauna and two ice baths. FIX founder James Fielding created the 3000 sq m space with his father, providing guided sessions in breathwork, sound healing, meditation and stretching. Like Arc, it has a large communal lounge area for chatting and rehydrating. ‘People enjoy the social aspect the most,’ says Fielding, who got into contrast therapy eight years ago, practising it in Bali for an extended period. ‘It’s a great place to connect with like-minded others. The sober socials on Fridays and Saturdays in particular are packed.’

Cold plunging in pairs at London’s first contrast therapy centre Arc (Image credit: Courtesy of Arc)

And creating atmosphere is everything, says Arc’s Alana Kit. ‘Community is so important and so needed right now,’ she explains. ‘We aim to create a safe, welcoming space where everyone can talk to each other and come back to their true nature and essence.’ Such is the welcoming ambience of places like Arc that many feel comfortable enough to come on their own to meet like-minded people with an interest in wellness. Entering Arc’s £25,000 ice baths in newly acquainted pairs is encouraged. Phone usage is limited to a dedicated photo area; not just for privacy but to encourage an ‘IRL’ connection and conversation without the usually ubiquitous distraction of devices.

What’s more, contrast therapy centres offer a relatively affordable, social health fix that can be hard to find in a spa or a gym. This speaks to a recent report published by the hospitality group Accor identifying wellness trends for 2025. ‘There’s a move away from complex wellness regimens towards nature and more accessible practices such as sauna sessions and open water swimming,’ says Emlyn Brown, SVP of Accor wellbeing, strategy, design and development, ‘and a decline in the trend towards over-muscularity. The emphasis is on being fit rather than looking fit.’

The conversation pit at the Arc contrast therapy centre in London (Image credit: Photography by Felix Speller)