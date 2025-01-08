Onyx Fitness elevates home workouts with exercise equipment informed by interior design
Onyx Fitness is on a mission to elevate exercising at home with equipment designed to work the body but stay easy on the eyes
When it comes to home workouts, Onyx Fitness believes exercise equipment should challenge the body whilst staying easy on the eyes.
The new London-based wellness brand was founded last year (2024) by ex-interior designer and relationship coach Alison Banks, who now heads up Pilates studio, Re:Form. During the process of creating the Re:Form’s retreat-like ambience, Banks was keen to instil a sense of harmony into the space through its interiors. But soon found that much of the existing high-quality equipment available to fill it was at odds with her aesthetic vision.
Subsequently, Onyx Fitness prioritises form and function equally, instantly elevating any at-home fitness routine without compromising your decor. Crafted from sustainably sourced and produced materials such as iron and silicone, various weights (including hand weights, ring weights and bracelet weights) plus yoga mats and blocks, Pilates balls and resistance bands are available in a variety of calming colourways to mimic the soothing effect of exercise on a busy mind. Here, Banks tells Wallpaper* more about her ethos.
Wallpaper*: Can you explain a little more about how Onyx Fitness come to be?
Alison Banks: I’ve been an interior designer for many years, working mainly in private properties. I started doing Pilates about six years ago when I’d put on menopausal weight that I was finding difficult to shift – and I fell in love with it.
One of the properties I was designing had a shop space in it and I talked my Pilates teacher into working with me to set up a reformer studio. But when it came to buying the equipment, I felt that everything on the market fell short. I had a hankering for something more coordinated; equipment that works together whether it’s in a public studio or a home gym. This was the seed of the idea for Onyx Fitness.
W*: And how did you land on the name?
AB: For us [Banks founded Onyx Fitness alongside her son] ‘Onyx’ means strength. Not only the physical strength you build through your fitness routine but staying mentally strong for everything that happens in your life. That’s an important message for me, as an older founder.
W*: What does your tagline ‘combining fitness with lifestyle and wellbeing’ mean to you?
AB: In itself, Pilates is all about alignment, which the equipment we design will help to support. But it’s also essential for us to think about bringing the different areas of your life into alignment too: your vision for your home and the things you do in it, integrating all of that together.
W*: What was on the mood board when it came to designing Onyx Fitness products?
AB: I have quite a monochromatic taste when it comes to clothes and interiors. But I love really interesting art and light too – everything has to have some sort of textural intrigue. The hand weights are sculptural and all our products have this very intentional matte finish. The mood we want to create is one of peace and calm – almost stillness.
W*: Your products are defined by their simplicity. Everything is pared back and minimal. But you do have a range of five signature colours to choose from – how did you arrive at this palette?
AB: We chose colours that are easy to live with – very peaceful, but also very adaptable. They work both individually and interchangeably, so they complement each other if you’re someone who likes to mix and match. But there’s also a practicality to them, as sustainability is a consideration too. It’s quite challenging to create weights in a truly sustainable way, but one thing we can ensure is that these are pieces of equipment that last a lifetime. Not only are they durable in terms of their material, but the colour palette will endure in people's homes too.
W*: I’d love to know what your own fitness regime is like – how do you incorporate Onyx Fitness into your everyday life?
AB: Naturally we’ve got all Onyx Fitness equipment in Re:Form. I’m there probably four days a week. I’ve noticed what a difference it’s made to my strength outside of the studio too – I feel strong. And, I’m even faster on the tennis court.
India is a writer and editor based in London. Specialising in the worlds of photography, fashion, and art, India is features editor at contemporary art and fashion bi-annual Middle Plane, and has also held the position of digital editor for Darklight, a new-gen commercial photography platform. Her interests include surrealism and twentieth century avant-garde movements, the intersection of visual culture and left-wing politics, and living the life of an eccentric Hampstead pensioner.
