Year in review: 2025’s top ten cars chosen by transport editor Jonathan Bell
What were our chosen conveyances in 2025? These ten cars impressed, either through their look and feel, style, sophistication or all-round practicality
For several years, interesting car design has played second fiddle to the economic and legislative shenanigans that determine what cars can be sold and what cars people can afford to buy. Buyers, manufacturers and governments flip-flopped over their love and need for EVs, with some luxury car companies successfully lobbying to kick the most stringent requirements into the long grass – hence the presence of a few old school ICE cars on this list.
In 2024, 50% of our favourite cars were EVs. For what it’s worth, that’s edged up to 60% for 2025 – read into that what you will. Discover our ten best cars of 2025, arranged (very roughly) in ascending order of price.
1. Hyundai Inster
Small is back and has never been better. 2025 saw a number of big car companies - as well as key Chinese players – crack the code of the more affordable small EV. Hyundai’s Inster features high on our list, with its quirky looks, well thought out details and excellent usability.
2. Renault Twingo E-Tech
Due to go on sale early in 2026, the tiny Twingo E-Tech rounds out Renault’s trio of compact electric throwbacks (along with the 4 and 5) and cements the company’s place at the heart of the city car revival. Expect big things from this little machine.
3. Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes impressed with its all-new, all-electric CLA, a high-tech compact saloon that delivered a class-leading range of 484 miles, a spookily refined and sophisticated drivetrain and an interior inspired by Zen gardens and basketball gloves.
4. Alpine A390 GT
Alpine A390 GT: French, fast and fun. A sporting EV with a real sense of occasion, the Renault sub-brand doubled down on its independent identity with its biggest car to date, a well-rounded four-door GT.
5. Volvo ES90
The Volvo ES90 is a Scandi sophistication on wheels, cleverly parlaying Geely’s EV know-how into the company’s longstanding skill with low-key refinement and world-beating safety.
6. Lotus Emeya
The Lotus Emeya might ruffle traditionalist feathers with its size, bulk and absence of ICE, but the bottom line is that this Chinese-built super saloon is a genuinely excellent car with both space and pace.
7. Morgan Supersport
Morgan cloaks their throwback ethos with modern materials and tech. The Supersport has more craft than ever before and is perhaps the most characterful car we drove in 2025. There are few other four-wheelers that make you want plan another road trip the minute you arrive.
8. McLaren 750S
Building on the already mighty 720S, McLaren’s 750S remains our favourite modern supercar. Combining docility and ease of use with explosive power and dynamics, the 750S looks and sounds the part.
9. Aston Martin Vanquish Volante
Yorkshire drizzle (not shown) couldn’t dampen our enthusiasm for Aston’s titanic Vanquish Volante, which we described as the ‘all-conquering convertible supercar’ back in July. The Vanquish Volante is an unashamed celebration of 12-cylinder power.
10. Rolls-Royce Shooting Brake by Niels van Roij Design
And finally, a one-off from the atelier of Dutch designer Niels van Roij. Commissioned by a customer who wanted to revive and upgrade their 80s-era roller, the Shooting Brake combines a new body style with a concealed bike rack.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
