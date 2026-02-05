Toronto’s CN Tower has been one of the Canadian city’s most notable landmarks since its opening in 1976. Initially conceived by WZMH Architects, the building stretches up, dominating the skyline at 553.3m tall. Now, the freestanding tower has unveiled its new Lower Observation Level, offering a fresh, ‘treetop’ experience in the heart of the city.

(Image credit: doublespace photography)

Step inside CN Tower’s new Lower Observation Level

The renovation was created by Canadian architecture firm Superkül, which worked in collaboration with construction company Boszko & Verity. It marks the first extensive renovation in the CN Tower's existence.

(Image credit: doublespace photography)

Forests and Canadian geography were the inspiration for the new Lower Observation Level interior. The movement and organic make-up of tree branches moving in the wind, rocky surfaces, and the rippling of water were subtly referenced in the design.

(Image credit: doublespace photography)

The renovation was no easy task for the firm. Say the Superkül team: ‘We were challenged to execute a major logistical feat: create more indoor space within the Lower Observation Level’s existing footprint while working 1,200 feet up in the sky. The renovation saw us hoist up a new four-storey permanent maintenance gantry and attach it to the exterior of the Tower’s uppermost observation level.’

(Image credit: doublespace photography)

The new observation level includes fresh vertical glazing and a replacement of the glass floor. Along with updating the interior floor space and the exterior observation deck, the ultimate goal was to enhance the visitor experience. This was done by adding more steeply angled glass, for the brave, to lie against and observe the views below.

(Image credit: Tom Arban)

Those perhaps a bit more wary of heights can look up, instead, to admire the sculptural oak-laminated, modular ceiling. There’s a 40ft-long floor-to-ceiling immersive video wall titled ‘Atmosphere’ and two panoramic screens. This audio-visual element includes holosonic and satellite speakers to provide smooth acoustics. Here, visitors can enjoy original works by Canadian and Indigenous artists from across the country.

(Image credit: doublespace photography)

The tower is inclusive, accessible and immersive, delivering intriguing spectacles, whether that be the unfolding city below, or the video productions, placing the CN Tower firmly as a monument to Canadian life and ambition.

cntower.ca

superkul.ca