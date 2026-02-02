Conran and Partners brought a touch of midcentury warmth to a Canada Water penthouse; welcome to the top floor of The Founding, a raw, warehouse-inspired British Land residential development. The project, set on the 32nd floor, was conceived as an urban home overlooking London, carving for its users a little haven among the clouds.

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

Explore this Canada Water penthouse at The Founding, by Conran and Partners

The interior, designed especially for this showcase, bears all the hallmarks of Conran and Partners' signature modernist-inspired but 21st-century feel. 'The design brief called for interiors that took a bold, imaginative leap: an aspirational sanctuary infused with warmth and sophistication, rich in colour, texture and soul,' the design team explain.

As a result, the interiors blend vintage pieces and sourced design finds with bespoke furniture. There is also carefully placed artwork from the British Land private collection – this includes pieces by David Hockney, and woven commissions by rising textile artist Lara Pain.

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

The apartment's layout includes functional details, such as the entry nook, which allows visitors to sit, take off or put on their shoes, or rest. The generous, open-plan living space is defined by terracotta upholstery and a bespoke sofa, angled to take in long skyline vistas.

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the corridor sits the primary suite, conceived as a calm sanctuary, mixing textured textiles and art, such as the floating 1960s vintage artwork by Gustaf Höglund, placed over the abstract minimalist bespoke headboard and pink-hued base of the bed.

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

'A unifying feature throughout the apartment is a bold “blue drench” palette, where blue becomes the new white, replacing natural colours with tones inspired by shifting skies and weather, reinterpreting the sensation of living among the clouds,' says Conrad and Partners partner and principal Simon Kincaid.

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

He adds: 'For the penthouse design at The Founding, our aim was to bring the warmth and intimacy of a townhouse into a high-rise setting. A bespoke aspirational layer of art, craft and glamour is set within the building’s industrial architecture, creating a deeply personal and glamorous home that feels both curated and in dialogue with the skyline.'

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

conranandpartners.com

thefounding.co.uk