New from the limited-edition Lego Ideas line is this ultimate expression of retro-futuristic design and regression of childhood nostalgia: the iconic Moon rocket from Hergé’s Destination Moon (1959) and Explorers on the Moon (1954).

The rocket from Explorers on the Moon, new from Lego (Image credit: Lego)

This twin volume of Tintin adventures was symptomatic of the artist’s obsessive research into all things mechanical and scientific. Hergé’s rocket design was based on the Nazi V-2 weapon, right down to the chequered pattern on the fuselage. Before embarking on the two books, he had his assistant build a detailed model and even consulted scientists and physicists as to its possible realism.

Perhaps unbeknownst to the Belgian writer, a substantial portion of German rocketry expertise had been spirited over to the USA after the war. Operation Paperclip was a reverse brain drain that sowed the seeds for the American space programme.

Tintin Moon Rocket from Lego (Image credit: Lego)

That’s all beyond the purview of this fine new model set, developed in close collaboration with the Hergé Foundation and marking the character’s first ever venture into Lego. It potentially unlocks a massive IP, something that Lego has become extremely adept at manipulating in the modern age.

Lego Tintin Moon Rocket, set number #21367 (Image credit: Lego)

The team assemble to explore the Moon (Image credit: Lego)

In addition to the striking red and white rocket itself, which stands at just under half a metre tall, the 1,283-piece kit also comes with six new minifigures, including the Thomson and Thompson, Professor Calculus, Captain Haddock and Tintin himself, as well as Snowy the dog, all dressed in the signature orange space suits (another research triumph from Hergé).

The Lego Ideas Tintin Moon Rocket #21367 is available for pre-order on Lego.com, $159.99