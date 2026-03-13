Blast off back to childhood with Lego’s newest venture, the Tintin Moon Rocket
Lego and the Hergé Foundation have finally teamed up, unlocking a much-loved IP with a dynamic introductory set, the iconic rocket from Explorers on the Moon
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New from the limited-edition Lego Ideas line is this ultimate expression of retro-futuristic design and regression of childhood nostalgia: the iconic Moon rocket from Hergé’s Destination Moon (1959) and Explorers on the Moon (1954).
This twin volume of Tintin adventures was symptomatic of the artist’s obsessive research into all things mechanical and scientific. Hergé’s rocket design was based on the Nazi V-2 weapon, right down to the chequered pattern on the fuselage. Before embarking on the two books, he had his assistant build a detailed model and even consulted scientists and physicists as to its possible realism.
Perhaps unbeknownst to the Belgian writer, a substantial portion of German rocketry expertise had been spirited over to the USA after the war. Operation Paperclip was a reverse brain drain that sowed the seeds for the American space programme.
That’s all beyond the purview of this fine new model set, developed in close collaboration with the Hergé Foundation and marking the character’s first ever venture into Lego. It potentially unlocks a massive IP, something that Lego has become extremely adept at manipulating in the modern age.
In addition to the striking red and white rocket itself, which stands at just under half a metre tall, the 1,283-piece kit also comes with six new minifigures, including the Thomson and Thompson, Professor Calculus, Captain Haddock and Tintin himself, as well as Snowy the dog, all dressed in the signature orange space suits (another research triumph from Hergé).
The Lego Ideas Tintin Moon Rocket #21367 is available for pre-order on Lego.com, $159.99
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.