Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend. Prior to taking up these roles, he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ. In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. He is the author of two books, Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon – a tribute to the Audemars Piguet watch at 50 – and The Connaught, a history of the legendary Mayfair hotel, both published by Assouline