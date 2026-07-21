Emirates is coming for one of economy travel’s great indignities: the collapsing head. The Dubai-based airline has begun installing the U-Dream Headrest across its fleet, a multi-way adjustable leather headrest designed to support the neck and head properly during sleep, rather than leaving passengers to wrestle with travel pillows, tray tables and the shoulder of a stranger.

Emirates introduces world’s first U-Dream headrest

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emirates)

The airline says it is the first in the world to introduce the headrest, which is being fitted to Economy Class seats across all Emirates A350s, most Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, and will arrive pre-installed on the 270 Boeing 777X aircraft it has on order. Three A350s are already flying with the new addition, with the rest of the A350 fleet due to be completed by the end of the year. Retrofitted A380s and 777s will follow from 2027.

The U-Dream forms part of Emirates’ Z400 seat by Safran Seats. Padded in leather, it has flexible side wings that fold inward to cradle the head and neck, helping passengers keep a stable sleeping position without slumping forwards or sideways. It also moves vertically and tilts, so it can be adjusted for different heights and body types. Emirates says the design has been independently tested to meet European Union Aviation Safety Agency standards, while cabin crew are trained to help passengers use it.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emirates)

Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, called the headrest a significant improvement for long-haul economy passengers. ‘No more neck pillows needed,’ he said, adding that the design brings a level of ergonomic support usually associated with premium cabins.

The launch fits into Emirates’ wider push to make economy feel more considered. Its long-haul cabins already include widebody aircraft only, mood lighting, generous screens, complimentary meals, amenity kits, family services and ice, the airline’s entertainment system with more than 6,500 channels. Starlink is also being introduced across the fleet, allowing passengers to stream and browse at altitude.

emirates.com