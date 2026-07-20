On 12 August 2026, Mallorca will fall into the path of a total solar eclipse: the rare moment when the moon passes directly between Earth and the sun, briefly covering the solar disc and turning day towards dusk. The event will pass across parts of the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic, northern Spain and the Balearic Islands, making Mallorca one of Europe’s most desirable places to watch it unfold. This round-up looks at the Mallorcan stays making the most of the eclipse – some have built full celestial programmes, with astronomers, telescopes, dinners and sea departures.

Mallorca’s total solar eclipse is best seen from these hotels

Hotel Corazón

Hotel Corazón (Image credit: Photo by Alex Franco)

Hotel Corazón sits off the mountain road between Sóller and Deià, in an 18th-century finca wrapped in palms, cypress and Tramuntana rock. The 17-room hotel is run by photographer Kate Bellm and Edgar Lopez, whose eye for image, garden and mood shapes everything from the room newspapers to the cactus garden. Moredesign restored the finca with local artisans, keeping the cobbled courtyard, terracotta tones and old chapel, now a spa. Rooms feature limewash, linen, stone, pink, sage and rough ceramics; the pool sits above the sea among pampas grass, rosemary and 1970s loungers. Farmer-in-residence Emma Philip sends kitchen-garden produce to chef Eliza Parchanska, who offers plant-led plates at the terrace restaurant, which Tatjana von Stein recently redesigned with carved marble tables, mustard banquettes, gingham napkins and sailor-striped cushions. For the eclipse, Corazón is keeping it stylishly low-key: the boutique is already selling bohemian Corazón Eclipse ’26 T-shirts, with the real viewing party happening on the terrace, a drink in hand, as the Tramuntana turns blue.

Hotel Corazón is located at Carretera de Deià, km. 56, 7, 07100 Sóller, Balearic Islands, Spain

Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor

Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor (Image credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor)

Few Mallorcan hotels come with a backstory as rich as Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor. The original Hotel Formentor opened in 1929, founded by Argentinian poet and promoter Dan Diehl, and became the island’s grand northern hideaway long before the word resort lost its romance. In 2024, Four Seasons took over the 40-hectare site at the tip of the island, with Estudio Lamela remodelling the historic building and Gilles & Boissier handling the interiors. The white façade remains largely intact, while all 110 rooms and suites face the sea, with terraces looking over Formentor Bay. Inside, the palette follows the coast: pale natural tones and deep green accents feature across tadelakt walls, fabric panelling, and timber. While there is no eclipse programme here, the property already has the right ingredients: Cala Pi de la Posada below, pine-shaded terraces, boat transfers from the shore, and outdoor tables at Quiosc, Xiringuito and Cercle.

Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor is located at Carrer de Formentor, s/n, 07470 Mallorca, Illes Balears, Spain

Jumeirah Mallorca

Jumeirah Mallorca (Image credit: Courtesy of Jumeirah Mallorca)

Jumeirah Mallorca is perched above Port de Sóller on Mallorca’s north-west coast, with the Serra de Tramuntana behind it and the Mediterranean below. Designed by Arditecnica, with interiors by Peter Silling & Associates, the 121-room hotel is worked into the slope with planted roofs, private terraces and a round stone entrance hall that refers to the island’s talaias, the defence towers once built along the coast. Rooms split their gaze between mountain and sea, while the best views are saved for the public spaces: the 240 sq m Tramuntana Terrace, the eighth-floor infinity pool 110m above the water, five restaurants including Cap Roig and Sunset Lounge, and the Talise Spa, where a hydropool looks back to the mountains. Jumeirah is treating the eclipse as a four-day takeover. From 10 to 14 August, there will be astronomy masterclasses with Mallorca’s Astronomy Institute, solar telescopes, sunrise rituals, yacht trips, olive-grove dining and wellness sessions. On the night itself, guests can gather 100m above the sea for a lunar-inspired cocktail reception, live commentary from astronomers, and stellar gastronomy.

Jumeirah Mallorca is located at Carrer de Bèlgica, S/N, 07108 Port de Sóller, Illes Balears, Spain

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca

Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca (Image credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca)

Mandarin Oriental’s first Balearic resort takes over the former Hotel Punta Negra on Mallorca’s southwest coast, a pine-fringed headland in Calvià, close to Puerto Portals. Renovated by Estudio Lamela with HKS, the 131-room property is arranged to sit low among Aleppo pines, rocky coves and Mediterranean views: protected buildings have been restored, with their new volumes opening fan-like towards the sea, and bungalows placed by the water’s edge. Six dining venues include concepts by Nobu Matsuhisa and Dani García, while the spa, gardens, art pathway, tennis, golf and coastal yoga add the usual Mandarin Oriental flair. For the 12 August eclipse, the property is offering guests the opportunity to watch from a private yacht or traditional boat, rise above the coastline by helicopter, or join a limited 15-person hot-air balloon flight, with viewing lenses provided. On land, a 12-day Eclipse Advent Calendar brings the build-up into the resort through infusions, local sweets and bites.

Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca is located at Carrer Punta Negra, 12, 07181 Palmanova, Illes Balears, Spain

Nakar Hotel

Nakar Hotel (Image credit: Courtesy of Nakar Hotel)

A 1950s building was coaxed back to its former glory, thanks to local Palma hotelier Toni Ramis and architect Magi Marqués, who together transformed the Pension Nacar building on one of the city’s liveliest streets into the 57-room Nakar Hotel. Along with designer Marga Rotger’s touches – contemporary accents of pale oak, stone, black lacquered iron, glass and copper – a rationalist design aesthetic runs throughout. The result is a harmonious marriage of neutral colours, soothing lighting and simple planes, which together create the calm atmosphere that is Nakar’s signature. This commitment to relaxation is punctuated by the presence of a subterranean spa, where bamboo details, a shadowy palette and a heated pool, steam bath and sauna offer holistic rejuvenation. Elsewhere, a ninth-floor rooftop sundeck and infinity pool offer a privileged vantage point from which to enjoy the eclipse, while a more subdued mood can be found at CUIT Bar and Restaurant, which serves local cuisine from chef Miquel Calent.

Nakar Hotel is located Av. de Jaume III, 21, Centre, 07012 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain

Nobis Hotel Palma

Nobis Hotel Palma (Image credit: Courtesy of Nobis Hotel Palma)

Nobis Hotel Palma sits in the city’s Old Town among Gothic churches and stone squares, occupying one of the city’s oldest buildings: a 12th-century former Islamic palace, later a noble Mallorcan residence. Wingårdhs, working with Jordi Herrero Arquitectos and Eduardo Garcia Acuna Arquitecto, handled the renovation with due restraint, restoring vaulted ceilings, Gothic archways and a pair of courtyards, one fitted with a small dipping pool around an ancient fountain. The 37 rooms and suites bring Scandinavian calm to Spanish limestone walls and beamed ceilings, with wood, wool, leather, Örsjö lamps, Ogeborg carpets, Flos pendants, ceramics by Miquel Segura and tapestries by Leela Rome throughout. NOI Palma serves sharing plates beneath a textile ceiling installation; Mirall Bar brings velvet and drama to nine-metre-high stone walls; the rooftop looks towards La Seu Cathedral. For the eclipse, Nobis is taking guests out to sea. Its 12 August sailing experience leaves from Palma for around six and a half hours in the bay, with hotel-to-port transport, a professional skipper, swimming in a turquoise cove, snorkelling kit, paddle boards, dinner and drinks on board, and a champagne toast during the eclipse.

Nobis Hotel Palma is located at Carrer de les Caputxines, 9, Centre, 07003 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain

Sant Francesc Hotel Singular

Sant Francesc Hotel Singular (Image credit: Courtesy of Sant Francesc Hotel Singular)

Combining an historic 1880 manor house, a prime location on Plaça de Sant Francesc, and contemporary design, Sant Francesc Hotel Singular serves as a stylish base camp from which to experience Palma. Originally built as the residence of the Alomar family, the 42-room hotel is carved from a thoroughly renovated neoclassical structure where original details such as frescoes, beams and coffered ceilings abound. Working closely with the building’s current owners, the Soldevila Ferrer family, architect Tolo Cursach, interior decorator Maria Jose Cabré and landscape designer Ana Esteve successfully merged features such as a Baroque façade with present-day designs from Antonio Citterio, Jaime Hayon and Paola Navone. The Quadrat restaurant, led by chefs Àlvar Albaladejo and Carles Forteza, serves Med-inspired dishes, while a rooftop pool and terrace are ideally placed for soaking up the sun with cooling cocktails and breathtaking views of the Mallorcan capital. Another privileged rooftop view.

Sant Francesc Hotel Singular is located at Plaça de Sant Francesc, 5, Centre, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain